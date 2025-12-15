Maximum Impact Love holds annual Christmas celebration

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about a church coalition’s annual Christmas celebration:

Maximum Impact Love (MIL) is a group of churches in the Metro Atlanta area that come together several times a year to help those in need. The Annual Christmas Celebration at the CKS Packaging warehouse was packed with people. MIL provided children’s Christmas gifts, health screenings, coats, haircuts,

music, crafts, food, Bibles, and prayer for anyone attending. Many volunteers were on hand to meet these needs, making it a truly wonderful event.