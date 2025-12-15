Friends of Mableton hosts litter cleanup on Queen Mill Road

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the latest litter cleanup on Queen Mill Road in Mableton:

The Friends of Mableton hosted their quarterly adopt-a-mile litter cleanup of Queen Mill Road. We had some great volunteers assist such as City Of Mableton Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, the Mableton Improvement Coalition, and the South Cobb Lions Club. All together, we removed 26 bags of litter

from Queen Mill Road and Hunnicut Road.



If you or your neighborhood is interested in the Adopt-A-Mile Program, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org . She will set you up with the supplies and signs for each end of your mile.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.