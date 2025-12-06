October 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones to sort home sales, see the section at the bottom of this article).

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October:  $1,036,747 for 2093 FREESTONE WAY SW (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October: $286,990 for 3010 ANDORA DR (see photo below):

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1271 WYNFORD CLNY10/01/25$350,000.001866
5652 HARBORMIST DR10/01/25$580,000.002830
1152 LAKEFIELD WALK10/01/25$725,000.003935
1171 BOWERIE CHSE10/03/25$649,900.003240
1152 WARD CREEK DR10/06/25$575,000.002931
991 WESLEY PARK DR10/07/25$400,000.002103
2418 SOUTHERN OAK DR10/07/25$375,000.001710
2181 MAJOR LORING WAY10/07/25$700,000.003654
1523 FALLEN LEAF DR10/08/25$495,000.002811
3152 ANDORA TRL10/08/25$450,000.001924
1395 WYNFORD GT10/08/25$445,000.002274
2365 TREE ARBOR WAY SW10/08/25$420,000.001622
2268 LEATHERSTONE DR10/09/25$537,000.003908
1703 RIFLE RDG10/09/25$594,500.002854
323 DEWPOINT CT10/10/25$435,000.002489
2093 FREESTONE WAY SW10/10/25$1,036,747.000
2375 WESTPORT CIR10/10/25$485,000.002914
1313 BUSTLING LN10/10/25$440,000.002030
3010 ANDORA DR10/14/25$286,990.001567
2002 FREESTONE WAY SW10/14/25$798,000.003628
3057 HALLMAN CIR10/15/25$520,000.002696
2726 BYESS CT10/16/25$757,918.002965
936 BRAMBLE OAK CT10/16/25$570,000.003466
537 LOMBARD ST10/17/25$700,000.003062
2673 ALTONY DR10/17/25$332,565.001300
895 OVALENE LN10/21/25$948,000.004886
3251 SHERMAN RIDGE DR10/22/25$505,000.001520
2084 FREESTONE WAY SW10/22/25$913,265.004016
483 WINDING RIDGE CIR10/24/25$430,000.002387
4408 SHILOH TRL SW10/24/25$333,500.001727
2722 BYESS CT10/27/25$796,363.003662
1234 WYNFORD CLNY10/28/25$575,000.002897
2256 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR10/28/25$888,352.003724
2072 ARBOR FOREST DR10/29/25$320,000.001888
1551 COOKS POND DR10/30/25$300,000.001557
2250 CANERIDGE TRL10/31/25$570,000.003263
1538 FALLEN LEAF DR10/31/25$385,000.002563
1079 ANGEL LN10/31/25$454,800.002530

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

