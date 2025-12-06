October 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones to sort home sales, see the section at the bottom of this article).

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in October: $1,036,747 for 2093 FREESTONE WAY SW (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in October: $286,990 for 3010 ANDORA DR (see photo below):

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1271 WYNFORD CLNY 10/01/25 $350,000.00 1866 5652 HARBORMIST DR 10/01/25 $580,000.00 2830 1152 LAKEFIELD WALK 10/01/25 $725,000.00 3935 1171 BOWERIE CHSE 10/03/25 $649,900.00 3240 1152 WARD CREEK DR 10/06/25 $575,000.00 2931 991 WESLEY PARK DR 10/07/25 $400,000.00 2103 2418 SOUTHERN OAK DR 10/07/25 $375,000.00 1710 2181 MAJOR LORING WAY 10/07/25 $700,000.00 3654 1523 FALLEN LEAF DR 10/08/25 $495,000.00 2811 3152 ANDORA TRL 10/08/25 $450,000.00 1924 1395 WYNFORD GT 10/08/25 $445,000.00 2274 2365 TREE ARBOR WAY SW 10/08/25 $420,000.00 1622 2268 LEATHERSTONE DR 10/09/25 $537,000.00 3908 1703 RIFLE RDG 10/09/25 $594,500.00 2854 323 DEWPOINT CT 10/10/25 $435,000.00 2489 2093 FREESTONE WAY SW 10/10/25 $1,036,747.00 0 2375 WESTPORT CIR 10/10/25 $485,000.00 2914 1313 BUSTLING LN 10/10/25 $440,000.00 2030 3010 ANDORA DR 10/14/25 $286,990.00 1567 2002 FREESTONE WAY SW 10/14/25 $798,000.00 3628 3057 HALLMAN CIR 10/15/25 $520,000.00 2696 2726 BYESS CT 10/16/25 $757,918.00 2965 936 BRAMBLE OAK CT 10/16/25 $570,000.00 3466 537 LOMBARD ST 10/17/25 $700,000.00 3062 2673 ALTONY DR 10/17/25 $332,565.00 1300 895 OVALENE LN 10/21/25 $948,000.00 4886 3251 SHERMAN RIDGE DR 10/22/25 $505,000.00 1520 2084 FREESTONE WAY SW 10/22/25 $913,265.00 4016 483 WINDING RIDGE CIR 10/24/25 $430,000.00 2387 4408 SHILOH TRL SW 10/24/25 $333,500.00 1727 2722 BYESS CT 10/27/25 $796,363.00 3662 1234 WYNFORD CLNY 10/28/25 $575,000.00 2897 2256 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR 10/28/25 $888,352.00 3724 2072 ARBOR FOREST DR 10/29/25 $320,000.00 1888 1551 COOKS POND DR 10/30/25 $300,000.00 1557 2250 CANERIDGE TRL 10/31/25 $570,000.00 3263 1538 FALLEN LEAF DR 10/31/25 $385,000.00 2563 1079 ANGEL LN 10/31/25 $454,800.00 2530

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.