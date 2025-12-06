October 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High attendance zone

These prices for October home sales in the Hillgrove High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. (For an explanation of why we use high school attendance zones to sort home sales, see the section at the bottom of this article).
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in October: $1,036,747 for 2093 FREESTONE WAY SW (see photo below):
Lowest sales price in October: $286,990 for 3010 ANDORA DR (see photo below):
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|1271 WYNFORD CLNY
|10/01/25
|$350,000.00
|1866
|5652 HARBORMIST DR
|10/01/25
|$580,000.00
|2830
|1152 LAKEFIELD WALK
|10/01/25
|$725,000.00
|3935
|1171 BOWERIE CHSE
|10/03/25
|$649,900.00
|3240
|1152 WARD CREEK DR
|10/06/25
|$575,000.00
|2931
|991 WESLEY PARK DR
|10/07/25
|$400,000.00
|2103
|2418 SOUTHERN OAK DR
|10/07/25
|$375,000.00
|1710
|2181 MAJOR LORING WAY
|10/07/25
|$700,000.00
|3654
|1523 FALLEN LEAF DR
|10/08/25
|$495,000.00
|2811
|3152 ANDORA TRL
|10/08/25
|$450,000.00
|1924
|1395 WYNFORD GT
|10/08/25
|$445,000.00
|2274
|2365 TREE ARBOR WAY SW
|10/08/25
|$420,000.00
|1622
|2268 LEATHERSTONE DR
|10/09/25
|$537,000.00
|3908
|1703 RIFLE RDG
|10/09/25
|$594,500.00
|2854
|323 DEWPOINT CT
|10/10/25
|$435,000.00
|2489
|2093 FREESTONE WAY SW
|10/10/25
|$1,036,747.00
|0
|2375 WESTPORT CIR
|10/10/25
|$485,000.00
|2914
|1313 BUSTLING LN
|10/10/25
|$440,000.00
|2030
|3010 ANDORA DR
|10/14/25
|$286,990.00
|1567
|2002 FREESTONE WAY SW
|10/14/25
|$798,000.00
|3628
|3057 HALLMAN CIR
|10/15/25
|$520,000.00
|2696
|2726 BYESS CT
|10/16/25
|$757,918.00
|2965
|936 BRAMBLE OAK CT
|10/16/25
|$570,000.00
|3466
|537 LOMBARD ST
|10/17/25
|$700,000.00
|3062
|2673 ALTONY DR
|10/17/25
|$332,565.00
|1300
|895 OVALENE LN
|10/21/25
|$948,000.00
|4886
|3251 SHERMAN RIDGE DR
|10/22/25
|$505,000.00
|1520
|2084 FREESTONE WAY SW
|10/22/25
|$913,265.00
|4016
|483 WINDING RIDGE CIR
|10/24/25
|$430,000.00
|2387
|4408 SHILOH TRL SW
|10/24/25
|$333,500.00
|1727
|2722 BYESS CT
|10/27/25
|$796,363.00
|3662
|1234 WYNFORD CLNY
|10/28/25
|$575,000.00
|2897
|2256 ELLIS MOUNTAIN DR
|10/28/25
|$888,352.00
|3724
|2072 ARBOR FOREST DR
|10/29/25
|$320,000.00
|1888
|1551 COOKS POND DR
|10/30/25
|$300,000.00
|1557
|2250 CANERIDGE TRL
|10/31/25
|$570,000.00
|3263
|1538 FALLEN LEAF DR
|10/31/25
|$385,000.00
|2563
|1079 ANGEL LN
|10/31/25
|$454,800.00
|2530
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "October 2025 home sales in the Hillgrove High attendance zone"