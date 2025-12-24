Updates from Keep Smyrna Beautiful

Keep Smyrna Beautiful provided the following updates:

Keep Smyrna Beautiful to Host Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event

Keep Smyrna Beautiful will host its annual Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling event on Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE in Atlanta. The free community event is held in partnership with the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation, The Home Depot, Davey Tree Company, and the Georgia Forestry Commission. Residents are invited to bring their live Christmas trees to be chipped on-site by Davey Tree Company and recycled into community mulch. Participants may also take home a free tree seedling, while supplies last, to support Smyrna’s urban tree canopy. Holiday string lights will be accepted for recycling as well. The event is open to the public at no cost. Artificial, flocked, or decorated trees will not be accepted. For more information, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/bring-one-for-the-chipper/

Photo Attached: Bring One for the Chipper 2026

MLK JR Days of Service

Keep Smyrna Beautiful will host its 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service from January 19–24, 2026 with a variety of volunteer opportunties throughout Smyrna. Volunteer opportunities include multiple litter cleanups and a habitat rehabilitation project focused on removing invasive, non-native plants. Registration required through Hands On Atlanta. For full event details and registration links, visit https://bit.ly/KSBVOLMLK2026. KSB is also offering an option for independent volunteering using a to-go cleanup kit that can be checked out from the Smyrna Public Library.