Cobb governments and business prepare for expected winter storm

By Mark Woolsey

The incoming winter storm is forcing local governments and businesses to take action.

As of early Friday, the National Weather Service was forecasting a possible inch of sleet for Cobb County with a possible .25 to 1 inch of freezing rain. The time frame for the nasty weather was said to be from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning.

In response, Cobb County schools posted that all extracurricular activities (including sports) scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed, and that any decision about whether classes would be held Monday would be made by mid-to-late afternoon on Sunday.

Marietta City Schools said that all events after noon Saturday and all day Sunday were canceled.

The Cobb Chamber said it was postponing its annual dinner, which had been set for Saturday at the Cobb Convention Center Atlanta, until Feb.28. The chamber said the decision was being made “out of an abundance of caution.”Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in the face of the expected winter weather.