Winter storm watch in effect across much of Georgia, Saturday through Monday morning

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning across much of Georgia, with the potential for significant ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Friday, January 23.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total ice accumulations

between a tenth of an inch and three quarters of an inch are

possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.

Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm

kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster

cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take

water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive

in case you become stranded.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Pickens, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.