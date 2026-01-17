Family champions business education in Coles College

Photo above: Doug Jones

[This article by with photos by first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Doug Jones ’90 can trace his introduction to Kennesaw State University to the 1980s when the then-Georgia Power engineer first realized he needed more than technical expertise to advance his career.

Living in Cobb County at the time, he learned of a flexible Master of Business Administration program offered by KSU’s Michael J. Coles College of Business and felt the degree could be key in developing his business acumen while balancing a busy work schedule.

“I only had two rules going back to school,” said Jones, a KSU Foundation trustee. “No summer school and one class per quarter.”

His approach meant a longer journey, but it ultimately paid off. He graduated just before the birth of his son, and the MBA would later become a cornerstone of his professional success. He retired in 2014 as the executive vice president and chief production officer at Southern Company Services, and he credits KSU for serving as his career launch pad.

“It certainly served me well,” he said. “It helped me understand not just the technical side, but the business side of the company, and that made all the difference.”

Students from the Coles College GroundWork Agency with Lecturer of Marketing and Professional Sales Laurie Michaelson

Driven by the desire to give back, Jones and his wife, Anna, recently established the $100,000 Anna and Doug Jones Master of Business Administration Scholarship. The scholarship is designed to support students pursuing an MBA, especially those coming from non-business undergraduate backgrounds.

“We’ve been fortunate in our careers and wanted to give something back,” Doug Jones said. “KSU was at the forefront of that decision.”

Anna Jones echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the scholarship’s potential to change lives.

“I would hope it does for someone what it did for Doug,” she said. “Give them that extra leg up to succeed in whatever path they choose.”

Doug Jones’ involvement with KSU didn’t end with graduation. He was introduced to the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees by former Coles College Dean Tim Mescon. The opportunity to serve aligned with his desire to give back and stay connected to the community.

“At the time there were so many people around me getting involved in external activities – some had roles with chambers of commerce and others on individual boards,” he said. “I saw this as an opportunity to be involved with the school, and that made it very attractive. I was already a part of that community and was watching it change before my eyes.”

What was once a commuter school with a handful of buildings is now a sprawling campus with stadiums, housing, and state-of-the-art facilities.

“When I walk on campus today, I almost need a map to get around,” he joked.

The Anna and Doug Jones Master of Business Administration Scholarship is already active, with its first award expected to be disbursed in the fall semester. The couple plan to meet the recipients, continuing their personal connection to the students they support.

They hope to grow the scholarship over time, potentially supporting multiple students each year.

“Wherever it ends up 10 years from now, I hope it’s good for the community and good for those students in the program,” Doug Jones said.