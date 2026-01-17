What happened in Cobb County last week? Take the Courier’s Weekly news quiz

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live.

I’d further encourage people to read news from a variety of local sources. I think minimally Cobb residents should be reading the Cobb County Courier, the Marietta Daily Journal, East Cobb News (even if you don’t live in East Cobb), and the Atlanta Journal Constitution (for broader and more regional coverage).

It’s great if you already know the answers to the questions, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. A police agency in Cobb saw two of its officers charged with the abuse of minors in unrelated incidents. Which police department was it? Smyrna police Cobb County police Marietta police Kennesaw police 2. Public meetings began to get input on what projects to include on a list to be funded by a particular tax. What was that tax? Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Cobb County Property Tax Ad Valorem Tax State Income Tax 3. This week the qualification period closed for candidates wishing to run for the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene. What Georgia Congressional District is up for grabs? District 11 District 7 District 14 District 6 4. Cobb County announced that it will receive a grant of $8.45 million in federal funding. What is the purpose of that grant? To rebuild Cobb's water treatment plants To build a new county arterial road To set up a new health clinic To enhance roadway safety along several high-risk corridors 5. At this week's Board of Commissioners meeting a $2 million expenditure was allocated to advance a long-planned project. What was that project? Building the Cobb Veterans Memorial Expanding the Mable House Art Center A concert hall in the Battery Atlanta Expanding the East West Connector Loading... Loading...



