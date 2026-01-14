Cobb County Awarded $8.45M Federal Grant to Improve Safety on High-Risk Roads

Cobb County announced in a news release on its website that it will receive $8.45 million in federal funding to enhance roadway safety along several high-risk corridors.

The funding comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and will support the county’s Multi-Corridor Safety Improvements project, part of its Fiscal Year 2025 application. The $8,448,000 implementation grant is aimed at reducing fatal and serious-injury crashes across the county.

The City of Mableton received a grant of $240,000 from the same program.

Targeted roadways for the county’s grant include Olive Springs Road, Pat Mell Road, and Windy Hill Road—areas flagged in Cobb County’s 2023 Comprehensive Safety Action Plan as having a high incidence of severe collisions.

“Cobb residents depend on our roads for daily trips to work, school, and other essential activities. This grant will help make those trips safer,” said Cobb County DOT Director Drew Raessler. “I’m proud to advance this project, which reinforces our commitment to roadway safety.”

Planned improvements include new traffic signals, additional turn lanes, roundabouts, raised medians, and enhanced lighting to bolster pedestrian and bicycle connectivity and overall traffic safety.

Before work can begin, Cobb County and the Federal Highway Administration must finalize and execute a grant agreement. Project implementation will commence following that step.

The SS4A program is a national initiative designed to assist communities in developing and executing safety strategies that prevent roadway fatalities and injuries.

Additional details on the project timeline and scope will be released as the agreement progresses.