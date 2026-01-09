Mableton receives $240K federal road safety grant

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement:

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) selected Mableton to receive a $240,000 Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant. This historic award marks the first federal grant received by the City of Mableton since its incorporation.

Mableton was one of only 17 jurisdictions in Georgia selected for this program in the Fiscal Year 2025 funding cycle. The grant will fund the creation of the Mableton Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. The data-driven roadmap will be developed to improve traffic safety, pedestrian safety, and overall roadway design.

“This is a monumental win for Mableton,” said Mayor Michael Owens. “Securing our first federal grant just a couple of years into our cityhood is a testament to the hard work of our staff and our unwavering commitment to the safety of our residents. Our goal has always been to build a more connected, livable Mableton, and this $240,000 investment allows us to identify and address our most dangerous intersections and corridors. This study is the critical first step toward unlocking millions in future federal funding to transform our streets.”

Once the Comprehensive Safety Action Plan is completed, Mableton will be eligible to apply for significant federal Implementation Grants to fund physical infrastructure improvements, such as:

High-visibility crosswalks and pedestrian signals.

Traffic calming measures on high-speed corridors.

Critical sidewalk gaps and trail connections.

Intersection redesigns to reduce vehicle collisions.

“We are laying the groundwork for a safer Mableton,” Mayor Owens added. “I want to thank the USDOT and our partners at GDOT for recognizing our vision.”



You can visit https://www.transportation.gov/grants/ss4a/2025-awards to find a full list of the awarded grants.