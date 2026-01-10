Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Saturday, January 10, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with a high near 69 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to continued periods of moderate to heavy rainfall that are expected across portions of north Georgia as far south as Interstate 20 through mid-morning. A Flood Watch remains in effect through 8 p.m this evening.

A few storms this morning and early afternoon could also become severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 11 a.m this morning in portions of northwest and west-central Georgia.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:32 pm, 62 °F L: 60 ° H: 64 ° Feels like 62 °F ° light intensity drizzle Humidity: 96 % Pressure: 1017 mb 7 mph WSW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:43 am Sunset: 5:47 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. High near 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 7 p.m and 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”