Two Cobb police officers face unrelated charges involving abuse of minors

Two Cobb County police officers are facing criminal charges involving abuse of minors.

In the first case, Officer Withman Benjamin, 47, of Canton is charged with one count of sexual battery against a child under 16.

Authorities say in September Canton Police requested that the GBI initiate a child abuse investigation.

Resulting from that, Benjamin was arrested and charged on Friday, Jan 9. He was booked into the Cherokee County jail.

Cobb police say Benjamin has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the probe.

Chief Dan Ferrell commented “The residents of Cobb County expect law enforcement officers who uphold the law and demonstrate integrity at all times, both on and off duty. We are committed to following the facts respecting due process and taking all appropriate action to maintain the trust and confidence of our community.

A GBI spokesperson indicated to the Courier that no further information was available on any of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The state agency says when the probe wraps up, resulting information will be handed over to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

In the second case, officer Tyler Bertolini has been charged with two counts of cruelty to children. Cobb Police say he reported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 13 to answer to the charges. Bertolini has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

Cobb police say the Cherokee Sheriff ‘s office conducted the probe into the matter.

As in the first instance, Chief Ferrell again stressed the need for officers to comport themselves with integrity and uphold the law.