Winter Weather Threatens Georgia: Cold, Fire Risk, and Snow Possible

Very cold wind chills, fire danger, and the chance of wintry precipitation are in the forecast for north and central Georgia, according to the National Weather Service. Dry conditions combined with gusty winds will increase the chances of fire this afternoon, Thursday, January 15.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Very cold wind chills from near 0 to 15 degrees are expected across north Georgia this morning. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for the far north Georgia mountains through 10 AM. Gusty northwest winds will result in increased fire danger conditions across North and Central Georgia today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… Additional light snowfall is possible in the mountains Friday night or Saturday morning. Another potential storm system could bring wintry precipitation to portions of the area Saturday night into Sunday, but confidence remains very low in this outcome.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

