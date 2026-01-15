Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday Jan 16 to Sunday Jan 18

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, January 16, to Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Friday, January 16, 2026

Comedy on the Square (8:00 PM) – Stand-up comedy at The Alley Stage on Historic Marietta Square.

▶️ https://www.alleystage.org/events/118706

Drag Bingo – Bingo with drag performances at Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta (fun, lively, and community-oriented).

Get ready for a wild night of bingo, laughs, and big personalities. Twisted Drag Bingo returns to Schoolhouse Brewing, hosted by the fabulous Brent Star. Expect bold performances, unexpected twists, and a room full of energy. No reservations are needed, but seats will fill fast! Be sure to arrive early, grab a pint, and prepare to shout “BINGO” in style!

(Event details vary so check the link above near Jan. 16)

Back to the 90s Trivia Night – Nostalgia trivia event at Schoolhouse Brewing, 840 Franklin Ct SE

Marietta, GA 30067



Dust off your Tamagotchis and fire up the dial-up — Schoolhouse is throwing it back to the decade of neon, nostalgia, and non-stop pop culture. From sitcoms and soundtracks to blockbuster hits, toys, trends, and unforgettable moments, this trivia night is your chance to relive (and prove you remember) the 90’s.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Cobb County highlighted the following Saturday activities on its website:

🧩 Puzzle Rush – Adult speed puzzling challenge. 2 – 4:30 p.m. at East Cobb Library. How fast can you put together a jigsaw puzzle? Teams of 2–4 adults will race against the clock (and each other) to complete the same jigsaw puzzle. Enjoy light refreshments, great company, and the thrill of puzzling under pressure. Free. Register your team here.



🧶 Crochet Meetup – Learn to crochet or work on your own project at this weekly meetup. 2 – 4 p. m. at Switzer Library.



🐉 Dungeons and Dragons for Adults, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at West Cobb Library. Join the discord group here.

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Greater Atlanta Coin Show – Coin collecting, trading, and exhibits at the IAM Union Hall in Marietta, 1032 South Marietta Parkway, SE GA

The Greater Atlanta Coin Show welcomes everyone whether buying, selling, trading or browsing among the many coins, currency, bullion and other collectible treasures in the dealers’ showcases. Visitors can also bring numismatic items for free verbal appraisals at the show. Please visit the coin show at our NEW location, IAM Union Hall, on one of our monthly Sunday dates. FREE admission. FREE parking.

(Often runs all day; check show hours locally)

Georgia Wood Artists, a juried exhibition

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art presents the first MCMA-juried exhibition of wood art and woodworking. Focused solely on artists working in wood that live within the state of Georgia, this exhibition presents a selection of fine wood art from over 150 submissions. Showcasing a diverse array of techniques and practices, this exhibition highlights the remarkable skill and creative depth of Georgia’s wood artists.

This event runs through March 22 at the Marietta Cobb Museum, 30 Atlanta Street

Marietta, GA 30060