Ice-Proof Your Walk: Practical Tips for Cold Weather from a Wellstar Physician

Wellstar Health System submitted the following winter safety tips from a Wellstar physician:

When winter storms hit, icy sidewalks and driveways become hidden hazards. Experts urge simple steps to prevent painful falls.

“Walking on ice is extremely dangerous,” said Wellstar orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Roshmi Bhattacharya. “A single slip can lead to serious injuries, especially for older adults or those with chronic conditions.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that many cold-weather injuries occur from falls on ice-covered surfaces. The agency advises people to stay off the ice whenever possible and to keep steps and walkways clear using rock salt, chemical de-icers, sand, or kitty litter for traction.

Five Ways to Walk Safely in Icy Weather

Bhattacharya recommends these strategies for safer winter walking:

Get a grip: Wear rubber or neoprene boots with grooved soles. Avoid high heels and smooth-soled shoes.

Add some bulk: A heavy coat can help cushion a fall.

Stay hands-free: Don't carry heavy items in your arms. Use a backpack so your hands are free to help you balance.

Tread lightly: Walk like a penguin. Point your toes outward, and take slow, flat-footed steps. Keep your center of gravity over your feet.

Balance better: Keep your arms out to your sides for stability.

Who’s Most at Risk?

The Mayo Clinic notes that age, poor vision, chronic conditions, and previous falls increase the risk of winter injuries. Bhattacharya said people with balance issues should ask their doctor to assess their personal risk.

Prevention Tips

Experts recommend these steps to reduce fall-related injuries:

Maintain bone health by including calcium and vitamin D in your diet and incorporating weight-bearing exercises into your daily routine.

To improve balance, strengthen core and glutes with exercises like side leg raises and chair squats.

To prepare for unstable surfaces, practice balance exercises like single-leg stands and heel-to-toe stances.

Allow extra time and avoid rushing.

If You Fall

“Don’t get up immediately,” Bhattacharya said. “Assess for injuries first. Roll to one side, bend your knees, and push up slowly. If you need help, use your phone or alert device. Call 911 if you’re hurt.”