Lions Club at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Lions Club participation at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl:
The Lions Club organization is a longtime partner in the Chick-Fil-A Peach
Bowl. Lions’ leaders and Cobb County Lions volunteers had a large section
of the area to display a climbing wall, inflatable bounce house for the kids
as well as an area to write inspirational cards to people being cared for in
AG Rhoades facilities. It was a great time for everyone involved. We
appreciate Chick-Fil-A for hosting this wonderful event.
