Lions Club at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

TOPICS:
South Cobb Lions Club Members at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl event

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 17, 2026

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Lions Club participation at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl:

The Lions Club organization is a longtime partner in the Chick-Fil-A Peach
Bowl.  Lions’ leaders and Cobb County Lions volunteers had a large section
of the area to display a climbing wall, inflatable bounce house for the kids
as well as an area to write inspirational cards to people being cared for in
AG Rhoades facilities. It was a great time for everyone involved.  We
appreciate Chick-Fil-A for hosting this wonderful event.

Be the first to comment on "Lions Club at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.