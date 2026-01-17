Lions Club at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Lions Club participation at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl:

The Lions Club organization is a longtime partner in the Chick-Fil-A Peach

Bowl. Lions’ leaders and Cobb County Lions volunteers had a large section

of the area to display a climbing wall, inflatable bounce house for the kids

as well as an area to write inspirational cards to people being cared for in

AG Rhoades facilities. It was a great time for everyone involved. We

appreciate Chick-Fil-A for hosting this wonderful event.