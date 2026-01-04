Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 26 to January 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

MARIETTA WINGS & MORE

1869 COBB PKWY S STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9314

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7979

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

AMERICAN DELI

1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21677C

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT

3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002065

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

RODNEY’S JAMAICAN SOUL FOOD & GRILL

2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002719

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4760

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

BASECAMP AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN

1718 OLD 41 HWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1042

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003601

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

TAZA GRILL

4641 S ATLANTA RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1502

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005437

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE

2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005460

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006566

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

THE MOTORSPORT CAFE

500 INTERSTATE N PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006732

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046

4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18691

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

HIBACHIMAN

4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 303 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002231

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

J’S TAQUERIA

2585 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3825

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001935

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

TACO CANTINA

2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002060

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

NO. 1 CHINA

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001271

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

WELLSTAR AT VININGS HEALTH PARK- PARKSIDE BISTRO

4441 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002765

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

SUSHI YU

2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001569

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

TACO BELL #2995

2624 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21458C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

TACO L’ 1,000,000

2080 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-4707

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12462

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

CHINA DYNASTY

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5342

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD

2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002898

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003332

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD

2168 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003449

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

RESIDENCE INN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND GALLERIA – FOOD

2771 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3047

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004126

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

MAC’S CHOPHOUSE

19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004403

Last Inspection Score: 64

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

CHUCK E CHEESE #729

2990 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3142

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005736

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

COMFORT INN – FOOD

1175 POWERS FERRY PL SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6403

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005799

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

TIN DRUM ASIAN KITCHEN

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006308

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

LEVANT OVEN

1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006807

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

!!DUCKS BUGER BAR

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2114 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007281

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025

SPARK – FOOD

4502 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26623

Last Inspection Score: 68

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS #345878

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21557C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

US CAFE EXPRESS

2350 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2605

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21056C

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

SOHO RESTAURANT

2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8638

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002606

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

NEW LUCKY CHINA

3045 GORDY PKWY STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002311

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW

620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22042C

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

BURGER KING #6806

809 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000851

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18938C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q

1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2392

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

TAPS AT PH’EAST

925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 6 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003992

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

COMFORT SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD

3366 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3088

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004159

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

WEI

35 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3288

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004415

Last Inspection Score: 60

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

NIGHT OWL PIZZA

1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 18 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004500

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

TRU BY HILTON ATLANTA GALLERIA BALLPARK – FOOD

4511 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3023

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004931

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT

1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006440

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

BOWL LAB

3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006778

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025

!!DQ GRILL 8 CHILL