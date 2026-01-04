Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from December 26 to January 1

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
MARIETTA WINGS & MORE
- 1869 COBB PKWY S STE 450 MARIETTA, GA 30060-9314
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7979
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 1230 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5495
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21677C
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
KING SPRING CHINESE RESTAURANT
- 3791 S COBB DR SE STE F SMYRNA, GA 30080-5513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002065
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
RODNEY’S JAMAICAN SOUL FOOD & GRILL
- 2453 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002719
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4760
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
BASECAMP AT KENNESAW MOUNTAIN
- 1718 OLD 41 HWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1042
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003601
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
TAZA GRILL
- 4641 S ATLANTA RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-1502
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005437
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
GOOD2GO FOOD TRUCK – MOBILE
- 2697 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005460
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
GOLDEN KRUST CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
- 501 ROBERTS CT NW STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4968
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006566
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
THE MOTORSPORT CAFE
- 500 INTERSTATE N PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006732
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 12-31-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11046
- 4515 W VILLAGE WAY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18691
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
HIBACHIMAN
- 4715 S ATLANTA RD SE STE 303 ATLANTA, GA 30339-1558
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002231
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
J’S TAQUERIA
- 2585 SPRING RD SE STE C SMYRNA, GA 30080-3825
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001935
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
TACO CANTINA
- 2517 SPRING RD STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002060
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
NO. 1 CHINA
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1700 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001271
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
WELLSTAR AT VININGS HEALTH PARK- PARKSIDE BISTRO
- 4441 ATLANTA RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002765
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
SUSHI YU
- 2615 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 1 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001569
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
TACO BELL #2995
- 2624 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3014
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21458C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
TACO L’ 1,000,000
- 2080 FAVOR RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30060-4707
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12462
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
CHINA DYNASTY
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5342
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
COMFORT INN & SUITES – FOOD
- 2800 HIGHLANDS PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-5114
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002898
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
GOVERNORS GUN CLUB
- 1005 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3672
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003332
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
HOME2 SUITES BY HILTON ATLANTA MARIETTA – FOOD
- 2168 KINGSTON CT SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8902
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003449
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
RESIDENCE INN ATLANTA CUMBERLAND GALLERIA – FOOD
- 2771 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3047
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004126
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
MAC’S CHOPHOUSE
- 19 N PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004403
- Last Inspection Score: 64
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
CHUCK E CHEESE #729
- 2990 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3142
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005736
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
COMFORT INN – FOOD
- 1175 POWERS FERRY PL SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6403
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005799
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
TIN DRUM ASIAN KITCHEN
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 280 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006308
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
LEVANT OVEN
- 1275 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30067-9490
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006807
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
!!DUCKS BUGER BAR
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2114 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007281
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-30-2025
SPARK – FOOD
- 4502 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3022
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26623
- Last Inspection Score: 68
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS #345878
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD STE 101 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4486
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21557C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
US CAFE EXPRESS
- 2350 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-2605
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21056C
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
SOHO RESTAURANT
- 2359 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8638
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002606
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
NEW LUCKY CHINA
- 3045 GORDY PKWY STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-8266
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002311
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE – KENNESAW
- 620 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3020
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22042C
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
BURGER KING #6806
- 809 VETERANS MEMORIAL PKWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3203
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000851
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
MCCRAY’S WEST VILLAGE TAVERN
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 2009 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9243
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18938C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
WILLIAMSON BROTHERS BAR-B-Q
- 1425 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3668
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2392
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
TAPS AT PH’EAST
- 925 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1100, SPACE 6 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5805
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003992
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
COMFORT SUITES KENNESAW – FOOD
- 3366 BUSBEE DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3088
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004159
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
WEI
- 35 S MARIETTA PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3288
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004415
- Last Inspection Score: 60
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
NIGHT OWL PIZZA
- 1995 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 18 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2273
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004500
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
TRU BY HILTON ATLANTA GALLERIA BALLPARK – FOOD
- 4511 CIRCLE 75 PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3023
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004931
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT
- 1610 RIDENOUR BLVD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4484
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006440
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
BOWL LAB
- 3621 VININGS SLOPE SE STE 1110 ATLANTA, GA 30339-4187
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006778
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
!!DQ GRILL 8 CHILL
- 4958 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5104
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007206
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 12-29-2025
