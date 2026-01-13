Keep Smyrna Beautiful begins 2026 with volunteer opportunities

Keep Smyrna Beautiful announced the following opportunities for residents to get involved in improving their community:

MLK JR Days of Service

Keep Smyrna Beautiful will host its 2026 Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Service from January 19–24, 2026 with a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout Smyrna. Volunteer opportunities include multiple litter cleanups and a habitat rehabilitation project focused on removing invasive, non-native plants. Registration required through Hands On Atlanta. For full event details and registration links, visit https://bit.ly/KSBVOLMLK2026. KSB is also offering an option for independent volunteering using a to-go cleanup kit that can either be checked out from the Smyrna Public Library or requested directly from KSB.

Keep Smyrna Beautiful Volunteer Opportunities

Start the year off right by getting more involved in your community! KSB offers opportunities for litter cleanups, habitat rehabilitation work days, garden work days, and more. Check out our scheduled offerings for individuals at Hands On Atlanta, or fill out our group volunteer interest form if you’d like to schedule a group activity.

Arbor Day Tree Planting

Next month, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will host a ceremonial tree planting to celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, February 20, 2026, from noon to 12:30pm just outside the Smyrna Community Garden located in North Cooper Lake Park. This event is open to the public, and seedlings will be available while supplies last. We will plant a selection of redbud and fruit trees.