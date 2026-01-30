Kennesaw State University Alumni Association announces 40 Owls Under 40 Class of 2026

[This article first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Forty exceptional alumni were named today to the Kennesaw State University (KSU) Alumni Association’s 40 Owls Under 40 Class of 2026.

The recognition program celebrates KSU and Southern Polytechnic State University (SPSU) alumni who are under 40 and making bold strides in their professions and their communities since graduation.

“This year’s class of 40 Owls Under 40 is an impressive group of alumni making impacts across the spectrum of business, government, education, public service and more,” said KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig. “Their accomplishments embody the proud spirit of Kennesaw State and serve as an inspiring example for our current students.”

With nearly half of KSU’s alumni under the age of 40, more than 75,000 KSU and SPSU graduates were eligible for the 40 Owls Under 40 Class of 2026. The honorees were chosen through a competitive selection process, with candidates evaluated on their professional achievements, community involvement, and commitment to the university. Throughout Fall 2025, the KSU Alumni Association collected over 450 nominations.

“Kennesaw State graduates continue to make exceptional contributions to their communities, industries, and society at large in Georgia and far beyond,” said Frances Beusse, associate vice president, Alumni and Constituent Engagement. “We’re thrilled to be honoring these outstanding members of the 40 Owls Under 40 Class of 2026.”

Representing a wide range of organizations, the class includes alumni from Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, the New York City Ballet, Los Alamos National Laboratory, among others. The 40 honorees include alumni from each of KSU’s 11 colleges, 16 Georgia cities, and eight states and eight of those selected represent KSU’s Marietta Campus/SPSU.

The KSU Alumni Association 40 Owls Under 40 Class of 2026:

Jonathan Boardman (MS ’18, Ph.D. ’22), senior data scientist, Equifax

Daniela Burleyson (BS ’13), senior manager, brand marketing and fan engagement, Atlanta United Football Club

Wesley Cooper (Ed.S. ’21, Ed.D. ’25), assistant principal and K-12 mathematics specialist, Morgan County Charter School System

Jeff Croft (BBA ’09), founder and president, Meridian Partners

Diijon DaCosta, Sr. (BS ’13), board emeritus District 6 representative, DeKalb Board of Education

Jorge Diez (MBA ’25), founder and principal, Georgia Strategy Group

Brooke Doss (BS ’17), constituent services representative, office of U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock

Anita Douglas Murphy (BS ’14, MPA ’19), chief development officer, Status: Home

Samuel Dupervil (BS ’11), regional program director, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Head Start

Blake Eason (BS ’19), news anchor, WISN

Allen English (BBA ’18), vice president, Haddow & Company

Oscelius Farrar III (BS ’17), engineering program manager, Avicado Construction Technology

Mirabhai Grenham (BBA ’19), senior managing consultant, Hitachi Solutions

Sarah Groves (BBA ’17), director, financial planning and analysis, Cox Communications

Lisa Hardt (BS ’17, MPA ’20), program director innovation and entrepreneurial strategies, Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia

Brooke Hoda (BBA ’19), founder and CEO, AFA Staffing and Riverbrook Property Group

Stephanie Hogue (BA ’12, MA ’17), senior employee relations manager, Delta Air Lines

Chad Kerr (BS ’11), program manager and head of systems development branch, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Jamal Longwood (BS ’20), thermal development engineer, General Motors

Bhawan Mathur (BBA ’11), senior vice president, Camptra Technologies

Miaja Mitchell (BS ’20), police officer, Community Affairs Unit, Cobb County Police Department

Efrain Zachary Navejas (BS ’14), senior data and application engineer, Kairos Inc.

Kendra Pannell (BS ’16), executive director of communication, Dalton Public Schools

Angelina Pellini (BA ’17), stage manager, New York City Ballet

Breighlynn M. Polk (MA ’23), executive director, The Iberia African American Historical Society

Michael Powell (BS ’13), manager of technology partnerships, Southwire Company LLC

Taron Ragan (BBA ’21), senior finance manager, Microsoft

Nikita Raper (MSW ’21, MBA ’21), program director, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center

Arica Ratcliff (BS ’13), member engagement manager, Georgia Municipal Association

Patrick Rodriguez (BS ’22), co-executive director, Georgia Coalition for Higher Education in Prison

Christopher D. Roper (BS ’18), Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration Fellow, Los Alamos National Laboratory

Shahzib Sarfraz (BS ’19, MBA ’22), chief executive officer, Driven Software Solutions

Stephanie Scearce (BS ’08), manager, workforce development, Georgia Power Company

Catherine Fann Smith (BS ’09, MPA ’11), corporate social responsibility program manager, Shaw

Darral Tate (Barch ’19), architect at Novus Architects

Ket Preamchuen Vanderpool (BS ’14, MS ’17), women’s golf head coach, Kennesaw State University

Haley Weaver (BA ’14), head of military relations, The Home Depot

Tucker West (BBA ’17), director of finance, The Coca-Cola Company

Kathryn Worsham (BS ’13), senior manager, community affairs and Atlanta Braves Foundation, Atlanta Braves

Madlyn Wright (BS ’21), project manager, BDR Partners