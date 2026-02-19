2026 Cobb County Legislative Delegation Forum at Cobb Senior Wellness Center

The the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County submitted the following announcement:

Mark your calendars! Join the Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County and Cobb County Senior Services for the 2026 Cobb County Legislative Delegation Forum from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta, 30064. Connect with Georgia state legislators to discuss key issues and policy updates impacting Cobb County seniors. Stay tuned for registration details coming soon.