Cobb & Douglas Public Health Community Survey — Feedback Needed!

Cobb & Douglas Public Health submitted the following announcement about their 5-minute survey:

Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is seeking valuable feedback from our community, and we need your help to spread the word. We’re inviting residents to take a quick 5-minute survey to share their thoughts about CDPH and help shape the future of public health in our area.

As an added incentive, survey participants will be entered to win one of five $50 Visa® gift cards as a thank-you for their time. The survey closes on March 6, 2026, so we’re encouraging everyone to act quickly.

Take the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CDPHCommunitySurvey