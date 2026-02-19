Cobb County Magistrate Court Team to Be Honored at The Center for Family Resources 2026 Gala on Saturday, May 9th

The Center for Family Resource submitted the following announcement:

The Center for Family Resources (CFR) will honor its innovative partnership with the Cobb County Magistrate Court on Saturday, May 9 at the 2026 CFR Gala, entitled “Under the Serengeti Sky,” recognizing a collaborative effort that is keeping Cobb County families housed, protecting children from displacement, and building long-term stability across the community. The organization, with a 66-year history of helping children and families in Cobb County, will recognize the Cobb County Magistrate Court team with its first annual “Heart in Action” award.

Through the Housing Stability Program, launched under the leadership of Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy and The CFR CEO Melanie Kagan, qualified families facing eviction are connected to targeted financial assistance and intensive case management designed to help them regain footing and move forward with a stable foundation. Since its inception two years ago, the program has helped more than 100 households remain in their homes—creating stability for children and helping parents develop workforce skills that lead to increased income, emotional well-being, and lasting financial resilience.

“This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when the court system and community organizations work hand in hand to support families,” said Kagan. “We’re not just preventing evictions; we’re strengthening futures. When families can stay in their homes, children remain connected to their schools, parents can focus on employment, and stability becomes the foundation for growth.”

For many participants, the program provides a critical turning point. Recently, a family who successfully completed the twelve-week program shared their gratitude with the staff. The parent described the program as providing the breathing room they needed to strengthen their foundation, continue saving, and to move forward with confidence. “It’s not just financial help, it’s encouragement, hope, and reassurance that we’re on the right path.”

Kagan says that eviction can carry long-lasting consequences, often creating barriers to future housing and economic mobility. By helping families resolve arrears and dismiss eviction filings, the program removes obstacles that might otherwise follow them for years. For families experiencing temporary setbacks like job loss, illness, or unexpected expenses, the intervention offers a pathway back to stability rather than a cycle of displacement.

“Life brings unexpected challenges, and sometimes families simply fall behind,” Kagan said. “This program recognizes that a setback should not define a family’s future. Together with the Magistrate Court, we are helping parents regain stability and giving children the security every child deserves.”

The Housing Stability Program is supported by federal funds allocated through the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. Seed funding for the initiative is set to expire this September, andThe CFR is actively pursuing funding opportunities to sustain and expand the program’s impact.

Kagan says it is important to highlight the partnership between the Cobb County Magistrate Court and The Center for Family Resources because it, “highlights the power of community partnership and a shared commitment to build a more secure future for families and children in our community.”

To learn more about The Center for Family Resources, visit TheCFR.org. To sponsor and/or join us at the 2026 Gala “Under the Serengeti Sky,” presented by Atlanta Fibroid Center and Genuine Parts Company, visit TheCFR.org/events/#Gala. The gala will be held May 9, 2026, from 6-11 pm at the Cobb Convention Center (formerly Cobb Galleria).