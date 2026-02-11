December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $2,000,000 for 652 ST ANNES (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $180,000 for 1166 BOOTH RD 205 (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 236 RIDGE AVE NW 12/1/2025 $860,000.00 2656 652 ST ANNES 12/1/2025 $2,000,000.00 4468 520 HICKORY DR 12/1/2025 $710,000.00 2140 477 RAMONA ST 12/1/2025 $450,000.00 1588 839 MANNING VILLAS CT 12/1/2025 $333,000.00 1358 1017 CANNONGATE XING 12/1/2025 $250,000.00 1452 319 ATLANTA ST SE UNIT 406 12/2/2025 $348,000.00 1410 1582 CAMBRIDGE PL 12/2/2025 $440,000.00 2104 281 CHEROKEE ST 12/2/2025 $655,000.00 2253 199 BROOKWOOD DR 12/2/2025 $386,505.00 1471 1410 GATEVIEW WAY 12/3/2025 $455,000.00 2092 325 POLK ST 12/3/2025 $635,000.00 2210 286 SEQUOIA DR 12/3/2025 $689,000.00 1896 1834 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 51 12/4/2025 $398,000.00 1919 306 AUGUSTA DR 12/4/2025 $224,000.00 1244 237 TOWERIDGE DR 12/4/2025 $244,000.00 1292 1011 CANNONGATE XING 12/4/2025 $244,000.00 1452 479 BANKS ST 12/5/2025 $615,000.00 1665 594 MANNING RD 12/5/2025 $295,000.00 1548 834 CANNON RUN 12/8/2025 $250,000.00 1452 952 LAUREL SPRINGS LN 12/9/2025 $532,500.00 2906 1593 PINEBREEZE DR 12/9/2025 $430,000.00 2434 135 SIDNEY ST 12/10/2025 $592,000.00 1929 381 CHICOPEE DR 12/11/2025 $515,000.00 2088 289 WHITE ST 12/11/2025 $593,709.00 2030 770 MARY LN NE 12/12/2025 $200,000.00 768 250 GREEN ST 12/12/2025 $925,000.00 2726 1025 DENMEADE WALK 12/12/2025 $815,000.00 3936 282 MCLAREN GATES DR 12/12/2025 $559,900.00 2472 1981 VILLAGE RND 12/15/2025 $800,000.00 3676 1599 CAMBRIDGE PL 12/15/2025 $432,000.00 2104 1800 CHARDIN WAY 12/15/2025 $428,000.00 1937 1150 COCKRELL DR 12/15/2025 $640,000.00 3665 235 CHICOPEE DR 12/15/2025 $660,000.00 2024 528 MANSELL ST 12/15/2025 $489,900.00 2022 852 HICKORY DR 12/16/2025 $475,000.00 1780 99 GRIGGS ST SW 12/16/2025 $401,000.00 1321 2121 CASWELL CIR UNIT 181 12/17/2025 $415,000.00 2040 1871 CHARDIN WAY 12/17/2025 $375,000.00 1420 1166 BOOTH RD 205 12/18/2025 $180,000.00 1059 1038 ARDEN DR 12/18/2025 $355,000.00 2270 2120 KENSINGTON GATES DR L-120 12/23/2025 $805,000.00 3909 2121 KENSINGTON GATES DR 12/30/2025 $899,000.00 3434

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.