December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Marietta High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025: $2,000,000 for 652 ST ANNES (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: $180,000 for 1166 BOOTH RD 205 (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|236 RIDGE AVE NW
|12/1/2025
|$860,000.00
|2656
|652 ST ANNES
|12/1/2025
|$2,000,000.00
|4468
|520 HICKORY DR
|12/1/2025
|$710,000.00
|2140
|477 RAMONA ST
|12/1/2025
|$450,000.00
|1588
|839 MANNING VILLAS CT
|12/1/2025
|$333,000.00
|1358
|1017 CANNONGATE XING
|12/1/2025
|$250,000.00
|1452
|319 ATLANTA ST SE UNIT 406
|12/2/2025
|$348,000.00
|1410
|1582 CAMBRIDGE PL
|12/2/2025
|$440,000.00
|2104
|281 CHEROKEE ST
|12/2/2025
|$655,000.00
|2253
|199 BROOKWOOD DR
|12/2/2025
|$386,505.00
|1471
|1410 GATEVIEW WAY
|12/3/2025
|$455,000.00
|2092
|325 POLK ST
|12/3/2025
|$635,000.00
|2210
|286 SEQUOIA DR
|12/3/2025
|$689,000.00
|1896
|1834 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 51
|12/4/2025
|$398,000.00
|1919
|306 AUGUSTA DR
|12/4/2025
|$224,000.00
|1244
|237 TOWERIDGE DR
|12/4/2025
|$244,000.00
|1292
|1011 CANNONGATE XING
|12/4/2025
|$244,000.00
|1452
|479 BANKS ST
|12/5/2025
|$615,000.00
|1665
|594 MANNING RD
|12/5/2025
|$295,000.00
|1548
|834 CANNON RUN
|12/8/2025
|$250,000.00
|1452
|952 LAUREL SPRINGS LN
|12/9/2025
|$532,500.00
|2906
|1593 PINEBREEZE DR
|12/9/2025
|$430,000.00
|2434
|135 SIDNEY ST
|12/10/2025
|$592,000.00
|1929
|381 CHICOPEE DR
|12/11/2025
|$515,000.00
|2088
|289 WHITE ST
|12/11/2025
|$593,709.00
|2030
|770 MARY LN NE
|12/12/2025
|$200,000.00
|768
|250 GREEN ST
|12/12/2025
|$925,000.00
|2726
|1025 DENMEADE WALK
|12/12/2025
|$815,000.00
|3936
|282 MCLAREN GATES DR
|12/12/2025
|$559,900.00
|2472
|1981 VILLAGE RND
|12/15/2025
|$800,000.00
|3676
|1599 CAMBRIDGE PL
|12/15/2025
|$432,000.00
|2104
|1800 CHARDIN WAY
|12/15/2025
|$428,000.00
|1937
|1150 COCKRELL DR
|12/15/2025
|$640,000.00
|3665
|235 CHICOPEE DR
|12/15/2025
|$660,000.00
|2024
|528 MANSELL ST
|12/15/2025
|$489,900.00
|2022
|852 HICKORY DR
|12/16/2025
|$475,000.00
|1780
|99 GRIGGS ST SW
|12/16/2025
|$401,000.00
|1321
|2121 CASWELL CIR UNIT 181
|12/17/2025
|$415,000.00
|2040
|1871 CHARDIN WAY
|12/17/2025
|$375,000.00
|1420
|1166 BOOTH RD 205
|12/18/2025
|$180,000.00
|1059
|1038 ARDEN DR
|12/18/2025
|$355,000.00
|2270
|2120 KENSINGTON GATES DR L-120
|12/23/2025
|$805,000.00
|3909
|2121 KENSINGTON GATES DR
|12/30/2025
|$899,000.00
|3434
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Marietta High attendance zone"