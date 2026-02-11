December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Marietta High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Marietta High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 11, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Marietta High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $2,000,000 for 652 ST ANNES (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $180,000 for 1166 BOOTH RD 205 (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
236 RIDGE AVE NW12/1/2025$860,000.002656
652 ST ANNES12/1/2025$2,000,000.004468
520 HICKORY DR12/1/2025$710,000.002140
477 RAMONA ST12/1/2025$450,000.001588
839 MANNING VILLAS CT12/1/2025$333,000.001358
1017 CANNONGATE XING12/1/2025$250,000.001452
319 ATLANTA ST SE UNIT 40612/2/2025$348,000.001410
1582 CAMBRIDGE PL12/2/2025$440,000.002104
281 CHEROKEE ST12/2/2025$655,000.002253
199 BROOKWOOD DR12/2/2025$386,505.001471
1410 GATEVIEW WAY12/3/2025$455,000.002092
325 POLK ST12/3/2025$635,000.002210
286 SEQUOIA DR12/3/2025$689,000.001896
1834 CASWELL PKWY UNIT 5112/4/2025$398,000.001919
306 AUGUSTA DR12/4/2025$224,000.001244
237 TOWERIDGE DR12/4/2025$244,000.001292
1011 CANNONGATE XING12/4/2025$244,000.001452
479 BANKS ST12/5/2025$615,000.001665
594 MANNING RD12/5/2025$295,000.001548
834 CANNON RUN12/8/2025$250,000.001452
952 LAUREL SPRINGS LN12/9/2025$532,500.002906
1593 PINEBREEZE DR12/9/2025$430,000.002434
135 SIDNEY ST12/10/2025$592,000.001929
381 CHICOPEE DR12/11/2025$515,000.002088
289 WHITE ST12/11/2025$593,709.002030
770 MARY LN NE12/12/2025$200,000.00768
250 GREEN ST12/12/2025$925,000.002726
1025 DENMEADE WALK12/12/2025$815,000.003936
282 MCLAREN GATES DR12/12/2025$559,900.002472
1981 VILLAGE RND12/15/2025$800,000.003676
1599 CAMBRIDGE PL12/15/2025$432,000.002104
1800 CHARDIN WAY12/15/2025$428,000.001937
1150 COCKRELL DR12/15/2025$640,000.003665
235 CHICOPEE DR12/15/2025$660,000.002024
528 MANSELL ST12/15/2025$489,900.002022
852 HICKORY DR12/16/2025$475,000.001780
99 GRIGGS ST SW12/16/2025$401,000.001321
2121 CASWELL CIR UNIT 18112/17/2025$415,000.002040
1871 CHARDIN WAY12/17/2025$375,000.001420
1166 BOOTH RD 20512/18/2025$180,000.001059
1038 ARDEN DR12/18/2025$355,000.002270
2120 KENSINGTON GATES DR L-12012/23/2025$805,000.003909
2121 KENSINGTON GATES DR12/30/2025$899,000.003434

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Marietta High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.