Caregiving Without Burnout: Free Educational Program in Marietta for Adult Children of Aging Parents

ACAP Cobb & Cherokee submitted the following news release about a free educational program for adult children of aging parents:

For many residents in Cobb and Cherokee counties, the “nine-to-five” is only the first half of the workday. As the number of adult children caring for aging parents continues to rise, more professionals find themselves caught in a difficult “triple squeeze”—balancing a career, managing a household, and providing care for an elderly loved one.

To help local families manage these competing demands with confidence, the ACAP Cobb & Cherokee chapter will host a free educational program, “Juggling Work, Home, and Caregiving,” on Thursday, February 19, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The event will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Kapperman-Williams Hall, located at 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA.

The program features Elizabeth Miller, a Certified Caregiving Consultant, Certified Senior Advisor, and the Founder of Happy Healthy Caregiver, LLC. Miller will offer attendees an in-depth look at current trends for working caregivers and provide a practical roadmap for navigating professional environments while honoring family commitments.

Event Details

Elizabeth Miller, CCC, CSA, Founder of Happy Healthy Caregiver, LLC When: Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm Where: Covenant Presbyterian Church (Kapperman-Williams Hall), 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA

Covenant Presbyterian Church (Kapperman-Williams Hall), 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA Cost: Free to the public

While the program is free of charge, pre-registration is encouraged to ensure all attendees receive available resources. Interested participants can register online at www.acapcommunity.org/cobbcherokee/ or contact the chapter via email at cobbcherokee@acapcommunity.org.

About ACAP Cobb & Cherokee

ACAP Cobb & Cherokee is a chapter of ACAP community, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting adult children as they care for their aging parents. The chapter provides free monthly educational programs led by industry experts, offering the information, resources, and community support necessary to navigate the aging process.