Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, February 15, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Sunday, February 15, 2026, with a high near 59 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread rainfall and gusty winds today. A few thunderstorms are possible in central Georgia and may become strong to marginally severe. Storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, and, while unlikely, a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:53 am, 52 °F L: 49 ° H: 53 ° Feels like 51 °F ° mist Humidity: 95 % Pressure: 1009 mb 7 mph ESE Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:23 am Sunset: 6:21 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m, then showers likely. High near 59. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Patchy fog between 10 p.m and midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2026-01-01 63 35 49 3.9 0 2026-01-02 62 46 54 9 0.84 2026-01-03 57 47 52 7.1 0.13 2026-01-04 64 44 54 9.2 0 2026-01-05 66 44 55 10.3 0 2026-01-06 62 47 54.5 9.8 T 2026-01-07 70 56 63 18.4 0 2026-01-08 70 53 61.5 16.9 0 2026-01-09 70 58 64 19.5 0.33 2026-01-10 72 56 64 19.5 0.43 2026-01-11 56 33 44.5 0 0 2026-01-12 53 28 40.5 -4 0 2026-01-13 62 33 47.5 3 0 2026-01-14 52 40 46 1.5 0.09 2026-01-15 40 26 33 -11.5 0 2026-01-16 53 24 38.5 -6 0 2026-01-17 54 43 48.5 4 0.13 2026-01-18 44 31 37.5 -7 0 2026-01-19 47 27 37 -7.6 0 2026-01-20 48 29 38.5 -6.1 0 2026-01-21 56 29 42.5 -2.2 T 2026-01-22 51 44 47.5 2.8 0.3 2026-01-23 54 42 48 3.2 0.02 2026-01-24 47 36 41.5 -3.4 0.02 2026-01-25 39 31 35 -10 0.83 2026-01-26 38 19 28.5 -16.6 T 2026-01-27 43 14 28.5 -16.7 0 2026-01-28 50 29 39.5 -5.8 0 2026-01-29 48 28 38 -7.4 0 2026-01-30 54 31 42.5 -3.1 0 2026-01-31 36 19 27.5 -18.2 0.01

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”