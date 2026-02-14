Construction, Healthcare and Retail Lead 51 New Business Licenses issued by Cobb

A total of 51 new businesses were issued licenses between Feb. 8 and Feb. 13, 2026. The listings reflect a diverse mix of service-based enterprises, including construction and contracting firms, healthcare and wellness providers, real estate and property management companies, professional consulting operations, retail establishments, food service businesses, and personal care services. Many of the new licenses fall within construction trades, real estate investment/management, medical and dental services, and specialized consulting.

Below is a table of the new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, February 13, 2026.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License # D.B.A. / Business Name Legal Business Name Owner / Contact Mailing Address Issue Date Description OCC043151 1115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLC 1115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLC Khadeejah Johnson 1000 Montage Way, 1208, Atlanta, GA 30341 02/10/2026 Hair Braiding OCC043160 4Horsemen Investigations & Consulting 4Horsemen Investigations & Security LLC Mark Hadaway 1672 Tappahannock Trl, Marietta, GA 30062 02/10/2026 Security Guard and Protective Service OCC043145 5008 Ivey Ln Bldg Owner Macho Inc Anna Mackey 3153 Shanty Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Office Space Rental ALC003608 Anchor Bar AK Wings in Kennesaw LLC Sambaiah Lavu 2708 Town Center Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/11/2026 Restaurant OCC043177 Apollo Mission Critical Engineering LLC Apollo Mission Critical Engineering LLC Pierre Sackey 3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30339 02/12/2026 Engineering Services – Not a Certified Engineer OCC043137 Automagic Paint & Body LLC Automagic Paint & Body LLC Corey Banks 19 Peggy Ct, Marietta, GA 30064 02/09/2026 Auto Repair – Mobile OCC043167 Baseball Lifestyle 101 Baseball Lifestyle 101 LLC Josh Shapiro 70 Carolyn Blvd, Farmingdale, NY 11735 02/12/2026 Merchandise and Service Broker CON001674 Busker Communications Busker Communications Inc Stacy Roberts 3395 White Sulpher Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501 02/12/2026 Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, Installation) OCC043164 Clearstep Medical Supply LLC Clearstep Medical Supply LLC Danyah Cochran 1755 The Exchange SE, Ste 318, Atlanta, GA 30339 02/11/2026 Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies OCC043181 Clearwater Residential LLC Clearwater Residential LLC Jeffrey Rous 2051 Clearwater Dr, Marietta, GA 30067 02/13/2026 Real Estate & Property Management CON001675 CNW Homes CNW Homes LLC Will Bearyman 5200 Dallas Hwy, 200 PMB 268, Powder Springs, GA 30127 02/13/2026 Building Contractor – State License Required OCC043179 Cooperative Chiropractic Fulfillment Chiropractic LLC Scot McCormick 1925 Vaughn Rd, 220, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/13/2026 Chiropractor (Occupational Tax) OCC043161 CP Bartow Properties LLC CP Bartow Properties LLC Michael Perrin 2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Real Estate & Property Management CON001670 Culbertson Contractors Culbertson Contractors LLC Carter Culbertson 764 Highway 84 W, Brookhaven, MS 39601 02/12/2026 Building Contractor – State License Required OCC043175 Dental Care Center at Kennestone Kennestone Dental Care Center P.C. Angela Ojibway 1911 Vaughn Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/12/2026 Dentist (Occupational Tax) OCC043159 Edge Dental Edge Dental LLC Chasity Colbert 3420 Acworth Due West Rd, Ste A, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Dentist (Occupational Tax) OCC043132 Enrichmentsdotorg LLC Enrichmentsdotorg LLC Jimmy Arispe 2690 Cobb Pkwy SE, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 30080 02/09/2026 Consultant – Education OCC043147 Faceted Skynn Holistic Beauty Bar Vassel Industries LLC Shelly Vassel 3890 Floyd Rd, Austell, GA 30106 02/09/2026 Esthetician OCC043168 Fortytwo Performance LLC Fortytwo Performance LLC Ashley Knight 5951 Henley Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 02/12/2026 Merchandise and Service Broker OCC043173 Guided Promise Services Hardman Consulting Incorporated Ebonie Hardman 330 Covered Bridge, Smyrna, GA 30082 02/12/2026 Health and Allied Services OCC043157 Hamada LLC Hamada LLC Milagros Yumiko Hamada 4078 Maxanne, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/10/2026 Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related OCC043180 Internal Arts Internal Arts Sheria Enahora 3157 Bob Cox Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 02/13/2026 Physical Fitness Trainer OCC043149 Jaxan Outdoor Solutions Jaxan Outdoor Solutions LLC Jeromy Jones 1255 Roberts Blvd, Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Brick Mason, Stone, Concrete Block & Tile Contractor OCC043154 JIL Carebridge Inc JIL Carebridge Inc Ling Jin 2986 Nestle Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 02/10/2026 Office Space Rental OCC043144 King and Carter Group LLC King and Carter Group LLC Karton Zawolo 3299 Artessa Ln, Roswell, GA 30075 02/09/2026 Business Management Office OCC043134 Lapapoe Lapapoe LLC Akuchi Mlemchukwu 1473 Isleworth Circle, Atlanta, GA 30349 02/09/2026 Health and Allied Services OCC043165 Lochram Properties LLC Lochram Properties LLC Robert Lochridge 3250 Running Cedar Dr, Marietta, GA 30062 02/11/2026 Real Estate Investments OCC043148 Menieres Biometrics LLC Menieres Biometrics LLC John Baden 1161 Winborn Trl, Kennesaw, GA 30152 02/09/2026 Computer Programming Services OCC043158 Metropolitan Jewelry Appraisal Service Anne Jeffres Anne Jeffres PO Box 71572, Marietta, GA 30007 02/10/2026 Appraiser Except Real Estate OCC043182 MUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLC MUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLC Eddie Avery 2090 Baker Rd, Ste 304 A30, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/13/2026 Auto Repair – Mobile OCC043169 Noemy’s Cleaning Services Madelyn Landaverde Madelyn Landaverde 167 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30060 02/12/2026 Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related OCC043162 North Cherokee Properties LLC North Cherokee Properties LLC Charles Perrin 2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Real Estate & Property Management OCC043143 Organized by Kelly LLC Organized by Kelly LLC Kelly Waldron 1405 Echo Mill Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127 02/09/2026 Consultant Service – Management OCC043166 Pan Patty Pan Patty Patty Pan 2667 Weddington Pl, Marietta, GA 30068 02/11/2026 Translation Service OCC043176 Paris Baguette Vinings Collective Experience Corp Hope Odell 5702 Islington Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127 02/12/2026 Bakery – Retail OCC043152 Perrin Investment Management LLC Perrin Investment Management LLC Michael Perrin 2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Business Management Office OCC043150 Quipment Inc #2 Quipment Inc Celine Gervais 1640 Airport Rd NW, 101, Kennesaw, GA 30144 02/09/2026 Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies OCC043190 Rerack Clothing Rerack Clothing LLC Vania Passig 1641 South Cobb Dr, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060 02/13/2026 Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail CON001673 Smith Electrical Services Smith William Smith William 4188 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 30101 02/13/2026 Electrical Contractor OCC043156 So Petty LCC So Petty LCC Jamille Bradfield 4941 Locklear Way, Marietta, GA 30066 02/10/2026 Mail Order OCC043171 Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc William Watson PO Box 777, Kennesaw, GA 30156 02/11/2026 Charitable Organization (Non Profit) OCC043141 Specialized Printing Resilience Imaging Inc Steve Pomberg 4970 Lower Roswell Rd, 10, Marietta, GA 30068 02/09/2026 Printing Shop OCC043135 Steves Grandfather Clock Service LLC Steves Grandfather Clock Service LLC Steven R Shroyer 3759 Matyhill Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152 02/09/2026 Clock Shop OCC043133 The Academy HS LLC The Academy HS LLC Jimmy Arispe 2690 Cobb Pkwy, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 30080 02/09/2026 Consultant – Education OCC043172 The Gilmore Guys – Native Plant Nursery Greg Gilmore Greg Gilmore 4273 Arbor Club Dr, Marietta, GA 30066 02/12/2026 Nursery Flowers, Plants and Shrubbery OCC043155 Thelocladysc LLC Thelocladysc LLC Sequaia Anderson 3025 Woodward Crossing Blvd, 1329, Buford, GA 30519 02/10/2026 Hair Braiding OCC043163 TMBC Timothy Martin Brown Consulting LLC Timothy Brown 2225 Edgartown Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 02/11/2026 Consultant Service – Management OCC043153 V & V Automotive Group LLC V & V Automotive Group LLC Vaughan Cambridge 1731 S Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 30060 02/10/2026 Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only OCC043170 Valinor Construction West GA Decks LLC Michael Ramseyer 2376 Red Barn Rd, Marietta, GA 30064 02/12/2026 Construction Management BLR003596 Yiatelyk Natural Therapy Yiatelyk Natural Therapy LLC Tamika Barnette Coggins 2487 Spring Garden Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30315 02/09/2026 Health Club or Spa – Regulated OCC043139 Zenpup Studio LLC Zenpup Studio LLC Laurin Newton 2383 Akers Mill Rd SE, N01, Atlanta, GA 30339 02/09/2026 Animal Clipping and Grooming

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.