Construction, Healthcare and Retail Lead 51 New Business Licenses issued by Cobb

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 14, 2026

A total of 51 new businesses were issued licenses between Feb. 8 and Feb. 13, 2026. The listings reflect a diverse mix of service-based enterprises, including construction and contracting firms, healthcare and wellness providers, real estate and property management companies, professional consulting operations, retail establishments, food service businesses, and personal care services. Many of the new licenses fall within construction trades, real estate investment/management, medical and dental services, and specialized consulting.

Below is a table of the new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, February 13, 2026.

These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.

We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.

License #D.B.A. / Business NameLegal Business NameOwner / ContactMailing AddressIssue DateDescription
OCC0431511115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLC1115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLCKhadeejah Johnson1000 Montage Way, 1208, Atlanta, GA 3034102/10/2026Hair Braiding
OCC0431604Horsemen Investigations & Consulting4Horsemen Investigations & Security LLCMark Hadaway1672 Tappahannock Trl, Marietta, GA 3006202/10/2026Security Guard and Protective Service
OCC0431455008 Ivey Ln Bldg OwnerMacho IncAnna Mackey3153 Shanty Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Office Space Rental
ALC003608Anchor BarAK Wings in Kennesaw LLCSambaiah Lavu2708 Town Center Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/11/2026Restaurant
OCC043177Apollo Mission Critical Engineering LLCApollo Mission Critical Engineering LLCPierre Sackey3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 3033902/12/2026Engineering Services – Not a Certified Engineer
OCC043137Automagic Paint & Body LLCAutomagic Paint & Body LLCCorey Banks19 Peggy Ct, Marietta, GA 3006402/09/2026Auto Repair – Mobile
OCC043167Baseball Lifestyle 101Baseball Lifestyle 101 LLCJosh Shapiro70 Carolyn Blvd, Farmingdale, NY 1173502/12/2026Merchandise and Service Broker
CON001674Busker CommunicationsBusker Communications IncStacy Roberts3395 White Sulpher Rd, Gainesville, GA 3050102/12/2026Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, Installation)
OCC043164Clearstep Medical Supply LLCClearstep Medical Supply LLCDanyah Cochran1755 The Exchange SE, Ste 318, Atlanta, GA 3033902/11/2026Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies
OCC043181Clearwater Residential LLCClearwater Residential LLCJeffrey Rous2051 Clearwater Dr, Marietta, GA 3006702/13/2026Real Estate & Property Management
CON001675CNW HomesCNW Homes LLCWill Bearyman5200 Dallas Hwy, 200 PMB 268, Powder Springs, GA 3012702/13/2026Building Contractor – State License Required
OCC043179Cooperative ChiropracticFulfillment Chiropractic LLCScot McCormick1925 Vaughn Rd, 220, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/13/2026Chiropractor (Occupational Tax)
OCC043161CP Bartow Properties LLCCP Bartow Properties LLCMichael Perrin2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Real Estate & Property Management
CON001670Culbertson ContractorsCulbertson Contractors LLCCarter Culbertson764 Highway 84 W, Brookhaven, MS 3960102/12/2026Building Contractor – State License Required
OCC043175Dental Care Center at KennestoneKennestone Dental Care Center P.C.Angela Ojibway1911 Vaughn Rd, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/12/2026Dentist (Occupational Tax)
OCC043159Edge DentalEdge Dental LLCChasity Colbert3420 Acworth Due West Rd, Ste A, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Dentist (Occupational Tax)
OCC043132Enrichmentsdotorg LLCEnrichmentsdotorg LLCJimmy Arispe2690 Cobb Pkwy SE, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 3008002/09/2026Consultant – Education
OCC043147Faceted Skynn Holistic Beauty BarVassel Industries LLCShelly Vassel3890 Floyd Rd, Austell, GA 3010602/09/2026Esthetician
OCC043168Fortytwo Performance LLCFortytwo Performance LLCAshley Knight5951 Henley Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012702/12/2026Merchandise and Service Broker
OCC043173Guided Promise ServicesHardman Consulting IncorporatedEbonie Hardman330 Covered Bridge, Smyrna, GA 3008202/12/2026Health and Allied Services
OCC043157Hamada LLCHamada LLCMilagros Yumiko Hamada4078 Maxanne, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/10/2026Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
OCC043180Internal ArtsInternal ArtsSheria Enahora3157 Bob Cox Rd, Marietta, GA 3006402/13/2026Physical Fitness Trainer
OCC043149Jaxan Outdoor SolutionsJaxan Outdoor Solutions LLCJeromy Jones1255 Roberts Blvd, Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Brick Mason, Stone, Concrete Block & Tile Contractor
OCC043154JIL Carebridge IncJIL Carebridge IncLing Jin2986 Nestle Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 3006202/10/2026Office Space Rental
OCC043144King and Carter Group LLCKing and Carter Group LLCKarton Zawolo3299 Artessa Ln, Roswell, GA 3007502/09/2026Business Management Office
OCC043134LapapoeLapapoe LLCAkuchi Mlemchukwu1473 Isleworth Circle, Atlanta, GA 3034902/09/2026Health and Allied Services
OCC043165Lochram Properties LLCLochram Properties LLCRobert Lochridge3250 Running Cedar Dr, Marietta, GA 3006202/11/2026Real Estate Investments
OCC043148Menieres Biometrics LLCMenieres Biometrics LLCJohn Baden1161 Winborn Trl, Kennesaw, GA 3015202/09/2026Computer Programming Services
OCC043158Metropolitan Jewelry Appraisal ServiceAnne JeffresAnne JeffresPO Box 71572, Marietta, GA 3000702/10/2026Appraiser Except Real Estate
OCC043182MUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLCMUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLCEddie Avery2090 Baker Rd, Ste 304 A30, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/13/2026Auto Repair – Mobile
OCC043169Noemy’s Cleaning ServicesMadelyn LandaverdeMadelyn Landaverde167 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 3006002/12/2026Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
OCC043162North Cherokee Properties LLCNorth Cherokee Properties LLCCharles Perrin2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Real Estate & Property Management
OCC043143Organized by Kelly LLCOrganized by Kelly LLCKelly Waldron1405 Echo Mill Dr, Powder Springs, GA 3012702/09/2026Consultant Service – Management
OCC043166Pan PattyPan PattyPatty Pan2667 Weddington Pl, Marietta, GA 3006802/11/2026Translation Service
OCC043176Paris Baguette ViningsCollective Experience CorpHope Odell5702 Islington Drive, Powder Springs, GA 3012702/12/2026Bakery – Retail
OCC043152Perrin Investment Management LLCPerrin Investment Management LLCMichael Perrin2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Business Management Office
OCC043150Quipment Inc #2Quipment IncCeline Gervais1640 Airport Rd NW, 101, Kennesaw, GA 3014402/09/2026Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies
OCC043190Rerack ClothingRerack Clothing LLCVania Passig1641 South Cobb Dr, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 3006002/13/2026Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
CON001673Smith Electrical ServicesSmith WilliamSmith William4188 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 3010102/13/2026Electrical Contractor
OCC043156So Petty LCCSo Petty LCCJamille Bradfield4941 Locklear Way, Marietta, GA 3006602/10/2026Mail Order
OCC043171Sozo Georgia Foundation IncSozo Georgia Foundation IncWilliam WatsonPO Box 777, Kennesaw, GA 3015602/11/2026Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
OCC043141Specialized PrintingResilience Imaging IncSteve Pomberg4970 Lower Roswell Rd, 10, Marietta, GA 3006802/09/2026Printing Shop
OCC043135Steves Grandfather Clock Service LLCSteves Grandfather Clock Service LLCSteven R Shroyer3759 Matyhill Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 3015202/09/2026Clock Shop
OCC043133The Academy HS LLCThe Academy HS LLCJimmy Arispe2690 Cobb Pkwy, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 3008002/09/2026Consultant – Education
OCC043172The Gilmore Guys – Native Plant NurseryGreg GilmoreGreg Gilmore4273 Arbor Club Dr, Marietta, GA 3006602/12/2026Nursery Flowers, Plants and Shrubbery
OCC043155Thelocladysc LLCThelocladysc LLCSequaia Anderson3025 Woodward Crossing Blvd, 1329, Buford, GA 3051902/10/2026Hair Braiding
OCC043163TMBCTimothy Martin Brown Consulting LLCTimothy Brown2225 Edgartown Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 3008002/11/2026Consultant Service – Management
OCC043153V & V Automotive Group LLCV & V Automotive Group LLCVaughan Cambridge1731 S Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 3006002/10/2026Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
OCC043170Valinor ConstructionWest GA Decks LLCMichael Ramseyer2376 Red Barn Rd, Marietta, GA 3006402/12/2026Construction Management
BLR003596Yiatelyk Natural TherapyYiatelyk Natural Therapy LLCTamika Barnette Coggins2487 Spring Garden Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 3031502/09/2026Health Club or Spa – Regulated
OCC043139Zenpup Studio LLCZenpup Studio LLCLaurin Newton2383 Akers Mill Rd SE, N01, Atlanta, GA 3033902/09/2026Animal Clipping and Grooming

Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.

