Construction, Healthcare and Retail Lead 51 New Business Licenses issued by Cobb

A total of 51 new businesses were issued licenses between Feb. 8 and Feb. 13, 2026. The listings reflect a diverse mix of service-based enterprises, including construction and contracting firms, healthcare and wellness providers, real estate and property management companies, professional consulting operations, retail establishments, food service businesses, and personal care services. Many of the new licenses fall within construction trades, real estate investment/management, medical and dental services, and specialized consulting.
Below is a table of the new businesses issued licenses by Cobb County on the week ending Friday, February 13, 2026.
These are only licenses for businesses in unincorporated Cobb County. Cities issue their own licenses.
We’ve edited out some of the administrative information, but if you want to see the complete table of listings, we’ve included a link to the original PDF at the bottom of this article.
|License #
|D.B.A. / Business Name
|Legal Business Name
|Owner / Contact
|Mailing Address
|Issue Date
|Description
|OCC043151
|1115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLC
|1115 INNOVATIVE STUDIOS LLC
|Khadeejah Johnson
|1000 Montage Way, 1208, Atlanta, GA 30341
|02/10/2026
|Hair Braiding
|OCC043160
|4Horsemen Investigations & Consulting
|4Horsemen Investigations & Security LLC
|Mark Hadaway
|1672 Tappahannock Trl, Marietta, GA 30062
|02/10/2026
|Security Guard and Protective Service
|OCC043145
|5008 Ivey Ln Bldg Owner
|Macho Inc
|Anna Mackey
|3153 Shanty Ct NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Office Space Rental
|ALC003608
|Anchor Bar
|AK Wings in Kennesaw LLC
|Sambaiah Lavu
|2708 Town Center Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/11/2026
|Restaurant
|OCC043177
|Apollo Mission Critical Engineering LLC
|Apollo Mission Critical Engineering LLC
|Pierre Sackey
|3350 Riverwood Pkwy, Ste 1900, Atlanta, GA 30339
|02/12/2026
|Engineering Services – Not a Certified Engineer
|OCC043137
|Automagic Paint & Body LLC
|Automagic Paint & Body LLC
|Corey Banks
|19 Peggy Ct, Marietta, GA 30064
|02/09/2026
|Auto Repair – Mobile
|OCC043167
|Baseball Lifestyle 101
|Baseball Lifestyle 101 LLC
|Josh Shapiro
|70 Carolyn Blvd, Farmingdale, NY 11735
|02/12/2026
|Merchandise and Service Broker
|CON001674
|Busker Communications
|Busker Communications Inc
|Stacy Roberts
|3395 White Sulpher Rd, Gainesville, GA 30501
|02/12/2026
|Low Voltage Contractor (Alarm Systems, Telephone, Installation)
|OCC043164
|Clearstep Medical Supply LLC
|Clearstep Medical Supply LLC
|Danyah Cochran
|1755 The Exchange SE, Ste 318, Atlanta, GA 30339
|02/11/2026
|Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies
|OCC043181
|Clearwater Residential LLC
|Clearwater Residential LLC
|Jeffrey Rous
|2051 Clearwater Dr, Marietta, GA 30067
|02/13/2026
|Real Estate & Property Management
|CON001675
|CNW Homes
|CNW Homes LLC
|Will Bearyman
|5200 Dallas Hwy, 200 PMB 268, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|02/13/2026
|Building Contractor – State License Required
|OCC043179
|Cooperative Chiropractic
|Fulfillment Chiropractic LLC
|Scot McCormick
|1925 Vaughn Rd, 220, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/13/2026
|Chiropractor (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043161
|CP Bartow Properties LLC
|CP Bartow Properties LLC
|Michael Perrin
|2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Real Estate & Property Management
|CON001670
|Culbertson Contractors
|Culbertson Contractors LLC
|Carter Culbertson
|764 Highway 84 W, Brookhaven, MS 39601
|02/12/2026
|Building Contractor – State License Required
|OCC043175
|Dental Care Center at Kennestone
|Kennestone Dental Care Center P.C.
|Angela Ojibway
|1911 Vaughn Rd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/12/2026
|Dentist (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043159
|Edge Dental
|Edge Dental LLC
|Chasity Colbert
|3420 Acworth Due West Rd, Ste A, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Dentist (Occupational Tax)
|OCC043132
|Enrichmentsdotorg LLC
|Enrichmentsdotorg LLC
|Jimmy Arispe
|2690 Cobb Pkwy SE, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 30080
|02/09/2026
|Consultant – Education
|OCC043147
|Faceted Skynn Holistic Beauty Bar
|Vassel Industries LLC
|Shelly Vassel
|3890 Floyd Rd, Austell, GA 30106
|02/09/2026
|Esthetician
|OCC043168
|Fortytwo Performance LLC
|Fortytwo Performance LLC
|Ashley Knight
|5951 Henley Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|02/12/2026
|Merchandise and Service Broker
|OCC043173
|Guided Promise Services
|Hardman Consulting Incorporated
|Ebonie Hardman
|330 Covered Bridge, Smyrna, GA 30082
|02/12/2026
|Health and Allied Services
|OCC043157
|Hamada LLC
|Hamada LLC
|Milagros Yumiko Hamada
|4078 Maxanne, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/10/2026
|Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
|OCC043180
|Internal Arts
|Internal Arts
|Sheria Enahora
|3157 Bob Cox Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|02/13/2026
|Physical Fitness Trainer
|OCC043149
|Jaxan Outdoor Solutions
|Jaxan Outdoor Solutions LLC
|Jeromy Jones
|1255 Roberts Blvd, Ste 122, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Brick Mason, Stone, Concrete Block & Tile Contractor
|OCC043154
|JIL Carebridge Inc
|JIL Carebridge Inc
|Ling Jin
|2986 Nestle Creek Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|02/10/2026
|Office Space Rental
|OCC043144
|King and Carter Group LLC
|King and Carter Group LLC
|Karton Zawolo
|3299 Artessa Ln, Roswell, GA 30075
|02/09/2026
|Business Management Office
|OCC043134
|Lapapoe
|Lapapoe LLC
|Akuchi Mlemchukwu
|1473 Isleworth Circle, Atlanta, GA 30349
|02/09/2026
|Health and Allied Services
|OCC043165
|Lochram Properties LLC
|Lochram Properties LLC
|Robert Lochridge
|3250 Running Cedar Dr, Marietta, GA 30062
|02/11/2026
|Real Estate Investments
|OCC043148
|Menieres Biometrics LLC
|Menieres Biometrics LLC
|John Baden
|1161 Winborn Trl, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|02/09/2026
|Computer Programming Services
|OCC043158
|Metropolitan Jewelry Appraisal Service
|Anne Jeffres
|Anne Jeffres
|PO Box 71572, Marietta, GA 30007
|02/10/2026
|Appraiser Except Real Estate
|OCC043182
|MUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLC
|MUVS Lincoln Repair and Restoration LLC
|Eddie Avery
|2090 Baker Rd, Ste 304 A30, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/13/2026
|Auto Repair – Mobile
|OCC043169
|Noemy’s Cleaning Services
|Madelyn Landaverde
|Madelyn Landaverde
|167 Windy Hill Rd, Marietta, GA 30060
|02/12/2026
|Janitorial Service – Except Windows & Construction Related
|OCC043162
|North Cherokee Properties LLC
|North Cherokee Properties LLC
|Charles Perrin
|2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Real Estate & Property Management
|OCC043143
|Organized by Kelly LLC
|Organized by Kelly LLC
|Kelly Waldron
|1405 Echo Mill Dr, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|02/09/2026
|Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043166
|Pan Patty
|Pan Patty
|Patty Pan
|2667 Weddington Pl, Marietta, GA 30068
|02/11/2026
|Translation Service
|OCC043176
|Paris Baguette Vinings
|Collective Experience Corp
|Hope Odell
|5702 Islington Drive, Powder Springs, GA 30127
|02/12/2026
|Bakery – Retail
|OCC043152
|Perrin Investment Management LLC
|Perrin Investment Management LLC
|Michael Perrin
|2111 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Business Management Office
|OCC043150
|Quipment Inc #2
|Quipment Inc
|Celine Gervais
|1640 Airport Rd NW, 101, Kennesaw, GA 30144
|02/09/2026
|Wholesale – Medical Equipment & Supplies
|OCC043190
|Rerack Clothing
|Rerack Clothing LLC
|Vania Passig
|1641 South Cobb Dr, Suite 200, Marietta, GA 30060
|02/13/2026
|Clothing – Miscellaneous Retail
|CON001673
|Smith Electrical Services
|Smith William
|Smith William
|4188 Glenaire Way, Acworth, GA 30101
|02/13/2026
|Electrical Contractor
|OCC043156
|So Petty LCC
|So Petty LCC
|Jamille Bradfield
|4941 Locklear Way, Marietta, GA 30066
|02/10/2026
|Mail Order
|OCC043171
|Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc
|Sozo Georgia Foundation Inc
|William Watson
|PO Box 777, Kennesaw, GA 30156
|02/11/2026
|Charitable Organization (Non Profit)
|OCC043141
|Specialized Printing
|Resilience Imaging Inc
|Steve Pomberg
|4970 Lower Roswell Rd, 10, Marietta, GA 30068
|02/09/2026
|Printing Shop
|OCC043135
|Steves Grandfather Clock Service LLC
|Steves Grandfather Clock Service LLC
|Steven R Shroyer
|3759 Matyhill Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30152
|02/09/2026
|Clock Shop
|OCC043133
|The Academy HS LLC
|The Academy HS LLC
|Jimmy Arispe
|2690 Cobb Pkwy, Ste A5-128, Smyrna, GA 30080
|02/09/2026
|Consultant – Education
|OCC043172
|The Gilmore Guys – Native Plant Nursery
|Greg Gilmore
|Greg Gilmore
|4273 Arbor Club Dr, Marietta, GA 30066
|02/12/2026
|Nursery Flowers, Plants and Shrubbery
|OCC043155
|Thelocladysc LLC
|Thelocladysc LLC
|Sequaia Anderson
|3025 Woodward Crossing Blvd, 1329, Buford, GA 30519
|02/10/2026
|Hair Braiding
|OCC043163
|TMBC
|Timothy Martin Brown Consulting LLC
|Timothy Brown
|2225 Edgartown Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
|02/11/2026
|Consultant Service – Management
|OCC043153
|V & V Automotive Group LLC
|V & V Automotive Group LLC
|Vaughan Cambridge
|1731 S Cobb Drive, Marietta, GA 30060
|02/10/2026
|Auto Dealer – Used Cars Only
|OCC043170
|Valinor Construction
|West GA Decks LLC
|Michael Ramseyer
|2376 Red Barn Rd, Marietta, GA 30064
|02/12/2026
|Construction Management
|BLR003596
|Yiatelyk Natural Therapy
|Yiatelyk Natural Therapy LLC
|Tamika Barnette Coggins
|2487 Spring Garden Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
|02/09/2026
|Health Club or Spa – Regulated
|OCC043139
|Zenpup Studio LLC
|Zenpup Studio LLC
|Laurin Newton
|2383 Akers Mill Rd SE, N01, Atlanta, GA 30339
|02/09/2026
|Animal Clipping and Grooming
Follow this link to download the original PDF from which the table above was derived. It includes various industry codes (SIC, NAICS) plus parcel and lot information.
Be the first to comment on "Construction, Healthcare and Retail Lead 51 New Business Licenses issued by Cobb"