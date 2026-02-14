Local Boutique Partners With MUST Ministries To Gift Valentine’s Day Cards For Seniors

The following news release was submitted to the Cobb County Courier:

Common Threads Boutique is proud to announce a partnership with MUST Ministries to bring joy to local senior citizens this Valentine’s Day.

In an effort to support the community, Common Threads Boutique has coordinated the creation of 200 handmade Valentine’s Day cards. These cards were crafted with care by volunteers consisting of customers, community members and friends.

The cards will be distributed through MUST Ministries to seniors who may be feeling isolated during the holiday.

“We are grateful for the chance to work with MUST Ministries, an organization whose long history of serving those in need has served so many people for a very, very long time” said Naima Martin, Co-Owner at Common Threads Boutique.

“We are so grateful to Common Threads Boutique and the volunteers who created these cards, because even a simple Valentine reminds a senior that they are seen, valued, and loved,” stated Katy Ruth Camp, Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations, MUST Ministries.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to serving the greater Cobb community and fostering connections across generations.

For more information about this partnership or to learn more about Common Threads Boutique, please contact Naima Martin or Isabella Grayson at commonthreadsbtq@gmail.com.