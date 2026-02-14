See What Homes Sold for in the Lassiter High School Zone in December

3870 Sweat Creek Run in the Lassiter High School attendance zone, which sold for $1,230,000 in December 2025, according to Cobb County Tax Assessor records.

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025 :  $1,230,000 for 3870 SWEAT CREEK RUN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025 : $300,000 for 4304 LINDSEY WAY (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
3851 TIMBER HOLLOW WAY12/1/2025$350,000.001340
3465 STACI CT12/1/2025$525,000.001990
3391 WINDSONG CT12/1/2025$700,000.003230
4887 RAVEN WAY12/2/2025$375,000.001708
4680 GLENFOREST DR12/2/2025$680,000.002604
4046 THESSA CV12/5/2025$965,000.003658
3870 SWEAT CREEK RUN12/5/2025$1,230,000.004843
4209 LOCH HIGHLAND PKWY12/5/2025$538,000.001883
4259 ARBOR CLUB DR12/8/2025$651,000.002620
3773 RIVARIDGE DR12/9/2025$545,000.002324
4734 OUTLOOK WAY12/10/2025$1,140,000.004017
4304 LINDSEY WAY12/11/2025$300,000.001587
4302 HIGHBORNE DR12/12/2025$835,000.003858
2603 CHADWICK RD12/12/2025$560,000.001888
2768 HAWK TRACE CT12/16/2025$505,500.001644
2842 FOREST CHASE DR12/18/2025$492,000.001526
3402 JOHNSON FERRY RD12/23/2025$650,000.002900
2957 FOREST CHASE TER12/23/2025$528,000.001516
3334 TIMBER HOLLOW CT12/23/2025$395,000.001550

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

