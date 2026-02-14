See What Homes Sold for in the Lassiter High School Zone in December

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Lassiter High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025 : $1,230,000 for 3870 SWEAT CREEK RUN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025 : $300,000 for 4304 LINDSEY WAY (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 3851 TIMBER HOLLOW WAY 12/1/2025 $350,000.00 1340 3465 STACI CT 12/1/2025 $525,000.00 1990 3391 WINDSONG CT 12/1/2025 $700,000.00 3230 4887 RAVEN WAY 12/2/2025 $375,000.00 1708 4680 GLENFOREST DR 12/2/2025 $680,000.00 2604 4046 THESSA CV 12/5/2025 $965,000.00 3658 3870 SWEAT CREEK RUN 12/5/2025 $1,230,000.00 4843 4209 LOCH HIGHLAND PKWY 12/5/2025 $538,000.00 1883 4259 ARBOR CLUB DR 12/8/2025 $651,000.00 2620 3773 RIVARIDGE DR 12/9/2025 $545,000.00 2324 4734 OUTLOOK WAY 12/10/2025 $1,140,000.00 4017 4304 LINDSEY WAY 12/11/2025 $300,000.00 1587 4302 HIGHBORNE DR 12/12/2025 $835,000.00 3858 2603 CHADWICK RD 12/12/2025 $560,000.00 1888 2768 HAWK TRACE CT 12/16/2025 $505,500.00 1644 2842 FOREST CHASE DR 12/18/2025 $492,000.00 1526 3402 JOHNSON FERRY RD 12/23/2025 $650,000.00 2900 2957 FOREST CHASE TER 12/23/2025 $528,000.00 1516 3334 TIMBER HOLLOW CT 12/23/2025 $395,000.00 1550

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.