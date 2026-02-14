December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,200,000 for 1145 HAMILTON ESTATES DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $275,000 for 202 CRABAPPLE LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 1231 FAWNDALE DR 12/1/2025 $850,000.00 4688 691 BRAIDWOOD TER 12/2/2025 $599,900.00 3114 1672 FERNSTONE DR 12/2/2025 $796,000.00 3656 1145 HAMILTON ESTATES DR 12/3/2025 $1,200,000.00 4695 3431 HICKORY VIEW DR 12/3/2025 $389,000.00 1711 926 KINGHORN DR 12/5/2025 $815,000.00 4255 592 CUPELO DR 12/5/2025 $575,000.00 1570 219 WYNDHAM WOODS TRL 12/5/2025 $479,900.00 2461 4421 WOODED OAKS 12/5/2025 $710,000.00 3633 280 ROCKLEDGE BND 12/5/2025 $669,922.00 0 1181 JUSTICE DR 12/5/2025 $765,428.00 2811 3392 BRIDLE RUN TRL 12/5/2025 $654,000.00 3449 511 EARLVINE WAY 12/5/2025 $707,000.00 3305 870 FAIRWOOD PT 12/8/2025 $574,200.00 3092 5074 OLD MOUNTAIN TRL 12/8/2025 $775,000.00 4013 6003 FAIRLONG CIR 12/11/2025 $429,900.00 2606 3481 SUTTERS POND RUN 12/11/2025 $775,000.00 4009 284 ROCKLEDGE BND 12/12/2025 $778,527.00 0 3308 EQUESTRIAN TRL 12/12/2025 $585,000.00 2654 5256 MIDDLETON PL 12/15/2025 $645,000.00 3372 401 BRAIDWOOD KNL 12/17/2025 $525,000.00 3401 2609 KENSLEY WAY 12/19/2025 $380,000.00 1910 260 ROCKLEDGE BND 12/19/2025 $674,859.00 0 1391 BENBROOKE LN 12/19/2025 $950,000.00 5425 5570 FORDS CROSSING CT 12/22/2025 $547,000.00 3372 3321 ELM CREEK DR 12/26/2025 $550,000.00 2668 5585 LAVENDER FARMS RD 12/29/2025 $820,000.00 4098 1496 FALLSBROOK CT 12/30/2025 $533,000.00 4263 631 BRAIDWOOD DR 12/30/2025 $645,000.00 3362 202 CRABAPPLE LN 12/30/2025 $275,000.00 1932

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.