December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone

TOPICS:
Photo of the home in the Harrison High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 14, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Harrison High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $1,200,000 for 1145 HAMILTON ESTATES DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $275,000 for 202 CRABAPPLE LN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
1231 FAWNDALE DR12/1/2025$850,000.004688
691 BRAIDWOOD TER12/2/2025$599,900.003114
1672 FERNSTONE DR12/2/2025$796,000.003656
1145 HAMILTON ESTATES DR12/3/2025$1,200,000.004695
3431 HICKORY VIEW DR12/3/2025$389,000.001711
926 KINGHORN DR12/5/2025$815,000.004255
592 CUPELO DR12/5/2025$575,000.001570
219 WYNDHAM WOODS TRL12/5/2025$479,900.002461
4421 WOODED OAKS12/5/2025$710,000.003633
280 ROCKLEDGE BND12/5/2025$669,922.000
1181 JUSTICE DR12/5/2025$765,428.002811
3392 BRIDLE RUN TRL12/5/2025$654,000.003449
511 EARLVINE WAY12/5/2025$707,000.003305
870 FAIRWOOD PT12/8/2025$574,200.003092
5074 OLD MOUNTAIN TRL12/8/2025$775,000.004013
6003 FAIRLONG CIR12/11/2025$429,900.002606
3481 SUTTERS POND RUN12/11/2025$775,000.004009
284 ROCKLEDGE BND12/12/2025$778,527.000
3308 EQUESTRIAN TRL12/12/2025$585,000.002654
5256 MIDDLETON PL12/15/2025$645,000.003372
401 BRAIDWOOD KNL12/17/2025$525,000.003401
2609 KENSLEY WAY12/19/2025$380,000.001910
260 ROCKLEDGE BND12/19/2025$674,859.000
1391 BENBROOKE LN12/19/2025$950,000.005425
5570 FORDS CROSSING CT12/22/2025$547,000.003372
3321 ELM CREEK DR12/26/2025$550,000.002668
5585 LAVENDER FARMS RD12/29/2025$820,000.004098
1496 FALLSBROOK CT12/30/2025$533,000.004263
631 BRAIDWOOD DR12/30/2025$645,000.003362
202 CRABAPPLE LN12/30/2025$275,000.001932

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Harrison High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.