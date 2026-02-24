Cobb Executive Women calls for nominations for 2026 Woman of Distinction Award

The Cobb Chamber and its Cobb Executive Women distributed the following news release calling for nominations for the 2026 Woman of Distinction Award:

Cobb Executive Women, a professional development and leadership program presented by the Cobb Chamber, is seeking nominations for its 2026 Woman of Distinction Award, presented by S.A. White Oil Company.

The Woman of Distinction Award will be given at the June 8 Marquee Monday luncheon to recognize a woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership through her professional endeavors, community involvement, and commitment to social responsibility. Through her leadership, this recipient drives meaningful change and creates a lasting impact by uplifting and empowering others.

Woman of Distinction Award nominees must meet the following requirements:

Minimum of 5 years history of promoting or supporting women in the workplace, not exclusive to Cobb. Must currently live or work in Cobb County. Must be members of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Must meet the membership qualifications for Cobb Executive Women (CEW). Membership in CEW is not required. Previous recipients of the Woman of Distinction Award may not be nominated. Nominations must come from a CEW member, Chamber member, or community member (no self-nominations). Current CEW Steering Committee members are not eligible for nomination.

Criteria for CEW Membership:

Cobb Executive Women (CEW) membership is available to women whose organizations are Cobb Chamber members. CEW defines prospective members as individuals in one of following categories:

Women who manage budgets and teams (if appropriate for your industry) and who have significant company-wide impact in at least one functional area, such as sales, marketing, or finance. Business Owners: Women whose full-time role is running businesses registered with the secretary of state and have a valid business license, if required. Owners of multi-level marketing businesses are ineligible.

Women who lead nonprofit and government teams and manage organization budgets as their full-time endeavors. Judicial System and Government Employees: Women in managerial and leadership roles who manage a staff and a budget.

Nominations are now open at https://tinyurl.com/59n53buy. All nominations must be received by Friday, April 10. Thank you to Award Sponsor, S.A. White Oil Company, and Cobb Executive Women Presenting Sponsor, Northside Hospital.

For more information about Cobb Executive Women or the Woman of Distinction Award, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org.

About the Cobb Chamber

At the Cobb Chamber, we believe in the power of ambition. Through our wealth of programming and partnerships, we unite the region’s most innovative, informed, and determined people so that they can achieve more. And through our advocacy and initiatives, we ensure that our county is a healthy place to do business. While our members span industry, background, and experience, we share a common desire: to see Cobb County flourish. For more information, visit www.cobbchamber.org.