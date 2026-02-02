December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pebblebrook High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,269,000 for 5280 ABBEY PARK LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $135,700 for 7066 OAKHILL CIR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 7454 SILVER ARROW TRL 12/1/2025 $329,000.00 2361 298 FLAGSTONE WAY 12/1/2025 $149,900.00 1064 6412 STONEY CREEK CT 12/2/2025 $354,000.00 1450 6675 S DILLON RD 12/2/2025 $340,000.00 1350 282 VININGS RETREAT VW 12/2/2025 $585,000.00 3250 766 CRESTSIDE CT 12/2/2025 $155,000.00 1212 217 LYTHAM DR 12/3/2025 $384,990.00 1632 5736 SCHELTON PL 12/4/2025 $384,990.00 1680 1065 STONEY CREEK LN 12/4/2025 $366,500.00 1462 209 LYTHAM DR 12/5/2025 $391,000.00 1632 598 MOUNT GERIZIM RD 12/5/2025 $399,900.00 2174 7066 OAKHILL CIR 12/5/2025 $135,700.00 1120 5554 LELAND CT 12/5/2025 $363,000.00 1672 1664 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 25 12/5/2025 $360,000.00 1832 520 MOUNT GERIZIM RD 12/8/2025 $497,000.00 3034 5615 HISLOP LN 12/9/2025 $349,990.00 1768 6820 GALLANT CIR UNIT 2 12/10/2025 $180,000.00 1216 1565 OAKDALE BLUFFS DR 12/12/2025 $360,000.00 1958 537 ELIZABETH LN SW 12/15/2025 $207,000.00 1056 6531 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 12 12/15/2025 $196,000.00 1380 622 DENALI DR 12/16/2025 $640,000.00 3535 PEBBLEBROOK RD 12/18/2025 $170,000.00 0 1766 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 10 12/22/2025 $350,000.00 1952 5280 ABBEY PARK LN 12/29/2025 $1,269,000.00 5111 5619 WANDERING VINE LN 12/31/2025 $470,000.00 1568

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.