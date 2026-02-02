December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pebblebrook High attendance zone

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website
Highest sale price in December 2025: $1,269,000 for 5280 ABBEY PARK LN (see photo below)
Lowest sales price in December 2025: $135,700 for 7066 OAKHILL CIR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|7454 SILVER ARROW TRL
|12/1/2025
|$329,000.00
|2361
|298 FLAGSTONE WAY
|12/1/2025
|$149,900.00
|1064
|6412 STONEY CREEK CT
|12/2/2025
|$354,000.00
|1450
|6675 S DILLON RD
|12/2/2025
|$340,000.00
|1350
|282 VININGS RETREAT VW
|12/2/2025
|$585,000.00
|3250
|766 CRESTSIDE CT
|12/2/2025
|$155,000.00
|1212
|217 LYTHAM DR
|12/3/2025
|$384,990.00
|1632
|5736 SCHELTON PL
|12/4/2025
|$384,990.00
|1680
|1065 STONEY CREEK LN
|12/4/2025
|$366,500.00
|1462
|209 LYTHAM DR
|12/5/2025
|$391,000.00
|1632
|598 MOUNT GERIZIM RD
|12/5/2025
|$399,900.00
|2174
|7066 OAKHILL CIR
|12/5/2025
|$135,700.00
|1120
|5554 LELAND CT
|12/5/2025
|$363,000.00
|1672
|1664 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 25
|12/5/2025
|$360,000.00
|1832
|520 MOUNT GERIZIM RD
|12/8/2025
|$497,000.00
|3034
|5615 HISLOP LN
|12/9/2025
|$349,990.00
|1768
|6820 GALLANT CIR UNIT 2
|12/10/2025
|$180,000.00
|1216
|1565 OAKDALE BLUFFS DR
|12/12/2025
|$360,000.00
|1958
|537 ELIZABETH LN SW
|12/15/2025
|$207,000.00
|1056
|6531 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 12
|12/15/2025
|$196,000.00
|1380
|622 DENALI DR
|12/16/2025
|$640,000.00
|3535
|PEBBLEBROOK RD
|12/18/2025
|$170,000.00
|0
|1766 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 10
|12/22/2025
|$350,000.00
|1952
|5280 ABBEY PARK LN
|12/29/2025
|$1,269,000.00
|5111
|5619 WANDERING VINE LN
|12/31/2025
|$470,000.00
|1568
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
