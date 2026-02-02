December 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Pebblebrook High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in December 2025

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 2, 2026

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in December 2025:  $1,269,000 for 5280 ABBEY PARK LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in December 2025: $135,700 for 7066 OAKHILL CIR  (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
7454 SILVER ARROW TRL12/1/2025$329,000.002361
298 FLAGSTONE WAY12/1/2025$149,900.001064
6412 STONEY CREEK CT12/2/2025$354,000.001450
6675 S DILLON RD12/2/2025$340,000.001350
282 VININGS RETREAT VW12/2/2025$585,000.003250
766 CRESTSIDE CT12/2/2025$155,000.001212
217 LYTHAM DR12/3/2025$384,990.001632
5736 SCHELTON PL12/4/2025$384,990.001680
1065 STONEY CREEK LN12/4/2025$366,500.001462
209 LYTHAM DR12/5/2025$391,000.001632
598 MOUNT GERIZIM RD12/5/2025$399,900.002174
7066 OAKHILL CIR12/5/2025$135,700.001120
5554 LELAND CT12/5/2025$363,000.001672
1664 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 2512/5/2025$360,000.001832
520 MOUNT GERIZIM RD12/8/2025$497,000.003034
5615 HISLOP LN12/9/2025$349,990.001768
6820 GALLANT CIR UNIT 212/10/2025$180,000.001216
1565 OAKDALE BLUFFS DR12/12/2025$360,000.001958
537 ELIZABETH LN SW12/15/2025$207,000.001056
6531 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 1212/15/2025$196,000.001380
622 DENALI DR12/16/2025$640,000.003535
PEBBLEBROOK RD12/18/2025$170,000.000
1766 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 1012/22/2025$350,000.001952
5280 ABBEY PARK LN12/29/2025$1,269,000.005111
5619 WANDERING VINE LN12/31/2025$470,000.001568

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

