Switzer Library shows the love in February with Black History Month and other events

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 2, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

Within a weighty February schedule, which for a headquarters isn’t surprising, the Charles D. Switzer Public Library honors Black History Month with a handful of events.

Leading off on Monday, February 2nd (and every Monday after) Switzer Library’s Accessibility Services begin a showcase of the Black American experience through film. Given this program is also sensory friendly, the four films chosen are suitable for it because, collectively, they reflect a relatively current history of accomplishments over difficulties. The films are: Pride, February 2nd; Soul, February 9th; The Gabby Douglas Story, February 16th; and King Richard, February 23rd.

All shows begin at 11:00 AM, with doors opening at 10:45 AM. Interested patrons are required to register for admission, with a limit of 40 people per showing. There is no guarantee of entry by walk-in for shows at capacity.

Also on February’s first Monday, the 2nd, at 6:00 PM, Switzer Library’s Georgia Room presents Beneath the Waters: Lake Lanier at 70. Guest speaker Lisa Russell, author of Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia, will speak to the damming of Georgia’s rivers for hydroelectricity and water. This action led to the submerging of Oscarville, forty-four years after then agricultural Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing of the Reconstruction town. Since 1912 and over time, the US government bought up Oscarville and surrounding lands for the construction of Buford Dam, which created Lake Lanier. While the project provided other communities such as Atlanta with power and water, it had displaced more than seven hundred families. It also sustained Forsyth County’s “purification” for another three decades plus, after the dam’s construction in 1956. Lake Lanier today is infamous for being dangerous due to submerged hazards, poor visibility, and sudden depth changes.

Concurrently to the library’s opening to Black History Month, Switzer Library will host Kennesaw State University, the Veterans Legacy Memorial, and the Advancement of Military and Emergency Services’ collaborative presentation, Veterans & Visionaries: Veterans in the Southeast and the Civil Rights Movement. AMES core faculty member, Dr. Kristin Horan, will speak to World War II veterans who continued to serve their country through their activism during the Civil Rights Era. She will speak in the Switzer Library’s Community Room Friday, February 6th at 4:00 PM while the panel exhibit will be on display until the end of February.

Lastly, on Wednesday, February 11th, the library will host a Black History Month Storytime. This special storytime begins at 10:30 AM, for children 3-5 years (with a participating guardian). Additionally, there is the Black History Month STEAM Event on Thursday, February 19th.

There are a number of February events scheduled at Switzer Library. Here are a few others which may contribute to the Black Experience:

  • Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, February 3rd at 6:30 PM

(Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson)

  • Escape to the Past: A History Book Club, Friday, February 13th at 11:00 AM

(Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson)

  • Write On: Creative Writing Club, Wednesday, February 18th at 6:00 PM
  • Beyond Magic Castles and Far Off Planets: Writing Fantastical Worlds, Saturday, February 28th at 2:00 PM

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

Switzer Library is located at:

266 Roswell Street

Marietta, Georgia 30060

+1 770 528 2320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
FEBRUARY 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00


14:00February SibShop by Bridges to Understanding




FEBRUARY 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00February Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Pride)


14:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00The Georgia Room Presents: Beneath the Waters: Lake Lanier at 70




FEBRUARY 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


10:30Toddler Storytime


18:30Scifi Book Club (Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson)




FEBRUARY 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime


18:30Gardeners’ Night Out: Seed Starting




FEBRUARY 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


11:00Homeschool Explorers


15:00Google Docs for Adults




FEBRUARY 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


16:00Lego Free Play


16:00Veterans & Visionaries: Veterans in the Southeast and the Civil Rights Movement




FEBRUARY 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Family Storytime


14:00Crochet Meetup




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
FEBRUARY 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00


16:30Handicraft Hangout




FEBRUARY 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00February Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (Soul)


14:30Homeschool Teen Connect


17:30Intro to Sewing: How to Read a Pattern


18:00Adult Craft: Card-Making




FEBRUARY 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


10:30Toddler Storytime


16:30S.T.E.A.M. Team




FEBRUARY 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Black History Month Storytime


10:30Afterthoughts Book Club


16:30Love Crafts


18:00February Improv-4-Anxiety


18:00First Draft Marathon: The Plot Treasure Map, Your Story’s Key Points




FEBRUARY 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


11:00Homeschool Explorers


15:00Google Sheets for Adults


15:30Cancer Prevention Tips with B.E.S.T. Learning Center




FEBRUARY 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


11:00Escape to the Past: A History Book Club (Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson)


16:00Lego Free Play




FEBRUARY 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:00Crochet Meetup


14:00Teen Cybersecurity Class




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
FEBRUARY 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








FEBRUARY 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00February Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (The Gabby Douglas Story)


14:00Board Game Day


14:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:00Graphic Novel Book Club (Warriors, The Prophecy Begin by Natalie Riess) (Coyote Doggirl by Lisa Hanawalt) TMNT


18:00Jim McConnell and the Dawn of Combat Aviation


18:00Intro to Social Media One on One


18:30Cubing Hangout




FEBRUARY 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


18:00Artificial Intelligence Design Basics: Canva, ChatGPT & Beyond


18:30Trivia Night




FEBRUARY 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Lunar New Year Storytime


13:00African Cultural Fest


13:00Classics Book Club (The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway)


18:00Write On: Creative Writing Club




FEBRUARY 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


11:00Black History Month STEAM Event


11:00Homeschool Explorers


12:30Paws to Read: R.E.A.D. to Jack


15:00Google Slides for Adults




FEBRUARY 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


16:00Lego Free Play




FEBRUARY 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00You and Me Art


14:00Family Garden Day


14:00Cybersecurity for Seniors Part II


14:00Crochet Meetup




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
FEBRUARY 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








FEBRUARY 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


11:00Baby Storytime


11:00February Sensory Friendly Movie Monday (King Richard)


14:30Homeschool Teen Connect


18:003D Printing for Kids – Custom Bookmark




FEBRUARY 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


10:30Toddle Storytime


18:00Adult Craft: Intermediate Embroidery




FEBRUARY 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Teen Sewing 101


17:30Metro Hong Kong Mahjong Meetup



Mahjong Meetup




FEBRUARY 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00“Bring Your Thing” Adult Crafting Meetup


15:00Android Basics




FEBRUARY 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00English as a Second Language (ESL) with Cobb County Adult Education


11:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:00Lego Free Play




FEBRUARY 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Prom Swap


14:00Beyond Magic Castles and Far Off Planets: Writing Fantastical Worlds


14:00Crochet Meetup




This schedule was compiled as of: 01/29/2026; 01/30.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

