Switzer Library shows the love in February with Black History Month and other events

By Kelly Johnson

Within a weighty February schedule, which for a headquarters isn’t surprising, the Charles D. Switzer Public Library honors Black History Month with a handful of events.

Leading off on Monday, February 2nd (and every Monday after) Switzer Library’s Accessibility Services begin a showcase of the Black American experience through film. Given this program is also sensory friendly, the four films chosen are suitable for it because, collectively, they reflect a relatively current history of accomplishments over difficulties. The films are: Pride, February 2nd; Soul, February 9th; The Gabby Douglas Story, February 16th; and King Richard, February 23rd.

All shows begin at 11:00 AM, with doors opening at 10:45 AM. Interested patrons are required to register for admission, with a limit of 40 people per showing. There is no guarantee of entry by walk-in for shows at capacity.

Also on February’s first Monday, the 2nd, at 6:00 PM, Switzer Library’s Georgia Room presents Beneath the Waters: Lake Lanier at 70. Guest speaker Lisa Russell, author of Underwater Ghost Towns of North Georgia, will speak to the damming of Georgia’s rivers for hydroelectricity and water. This action led to the submerging of Oscarville, forty-four years after then agricultural Forsyth County’s 1912 racial cleansing of the Reconstruction town. Since 1912 and over time, the US government bought up Oscarville and surrounding lands for the construction of Buford Dam, which created Lake Lanier. While the project provided other communities such as Atlanta with power and water, it had displaced more than seven hundred families. It also sustained Forsyth County’s “purification” for another three decades plus, after the dam’s construction in 1956. Lake Lanier today is infamous for being dangerous due to submerged hazards, poor visibility, and sudden depth changes.

Concurrently to the library’s opening to Black History Month, Switzer Library will host Kennesaw State University, the Veterans Legacy Memorial, and the Advancement of Military and Emergency Services’ collaborative presentation, Veterans & Visionaries: Veterans in the Southeast and the Civil Rights Movement. AMES core faculty member, Dr. Kristin Horan, will speak to World War II veterans who continued to serve their country through their activism during the Civil Rights Era. She will speak in the Switzer Library’s Community Room Friday, February 6th at 4:00 PM while the panel exhibit will be on display until the end of February.

Lastly, on Wednesday, February 11th, the library will host a Black History Month Storytime. This special storytime begins at 10:30 AM, for children 3-5 years (with a participating guardian). Additionally, there is the Black History Month STEAM Event on Thursday, February 19th.

There are a number of February events scheduled at Switzer Library. Here are a few others which may contribute to the Black Experience:

Scifi Book Club, Tuesday, February 3rd at 6:30 PM

(Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson)

Escape to the Past: A History Book Club, Friday, February 13th at 11:00 AM

(Leonardo da Vinci by Walter Isaacson)

Write On: Creative Writing Club, Wednesday, February 18th at 6:00 PM

Beyond Magic Castles and Far Off Planets: Writing Fantastical Worlds, Saturday, February 28th at 2:00 PM

Contact Switzer Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

