Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to hold decluttering seminar

The Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County will hold another of its popular decluttering seminars on Friday, February 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The seminar will be at Wellstar Vinings Health Park at 4441 Atlanta Road, Suite 301, Smyrna GA.

Roxie Hernanez, a real estate specialist, and Linda Kaplan, a move management consultant, will be conducting the seminar.



Registration is required. You can register by visiting http://www.seniorsofcobb.org/ and selecting the Meetings & Events tab, or by using the QR code from the image below.