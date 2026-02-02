GA gas prices drop four cents on ample fuel supply and lower demand

According to AAA’s weekly report, Georgia gas prices edged lower over the past week, with the statewide average dropping to $2.66 per gallon as of Monday, supported by ample fuel supplies in the state and weaker regional demand despite a rising national average.



This represents a four-cent drop since this time last week.



EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained stable at 38 cents per kilowatt hour, both nationally and in Georgia. Home charging is much less expense, particularly if you charge during off-peak hours when the rates can drop below 3 center per kilowatt hour.

Cobb County gasoline price average

At the time of this writing, the price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.66, the same as the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Winter Storm Impacts Reflected in National Fuel Prices The winter storm that hit much of the country disrupted fuel supplies and pushed the national average for regular gas up to $2.87. Freezing temperatures slowed crude production and refinery operations, and demand jumped as drivers filled up ahead of the storm. Prices have risen over the past week, but the national average remains below the $3.10 seen at this time last year.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”