Black ice and sub-freezing wind chills threaten morning travel across parts of Georgia

Cold wind chills and lingering patchy black ice may create hazardous travel conditions across eastern Georgia this morning, though no significant weather threats are expected for the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, Februrary 2, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



Patchy black ice remains possible across eastern Georgia this

morning making travel potentially hazardous.



Cold wind chills again this morning, with values in the teens

areawide.



.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…



No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

Why is black ice so dangerous?

Black ice poses a serious danger to drivers and pedestrians because it is nearly invisible on roadways, forming a thin, transparent layer of ice that blends in with the pavement.

Often occurring overnight or in the early morning when temperatures are below freezing, black ice can develop even when roads appear clear and dry.

Because it’s so difficult to detect, drivers may not realize they’re on black ice until it’s too late, leading to sudden loss of traction, skidding, and increased risk of accidents.

Pedestrians are also at risk, especially on untreated sidewalks or driveways.

Caution, reduced speed, and avoiding sudden movements are essential when black ice is suspected.

Why is low wind chill dangerous?

Wind chill is the perceived decrease in air temperature felt by the body due to the movement of air, or wind.

When the wind blows, it removes the thin layer of warm air that surrounds the body, causing heat to be lost more quickly and making it feel colder than the actual air temperature. For example, if the temperature is 25°F with a brisk wind, it may feel more like 15°F or lower.

This increased heat loss can lead to frostbite or hypothermia if proper precautions aren’t taken, especially when skin is exposed. Dressing in layers, covering extremities, and limiting time outdoors are important steps to protect against wind chill.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.