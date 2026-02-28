January 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Campbell High attendance zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,830,000 for 3769 PACES LOOKOUT CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $120,000 for 4690 VININGS CENTRAL RUN UNIT 92 (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2510 GLENDALE CIR 1/2/2026 $562,000.00 2513 1201 CHURCH ST UNIT 1201 1/2/2026 $328,000.00 966 260 DIANE DR 1/2/2026 $439,000.00 1200 1230 POPLAR PT 1/6/2026 $270,000.00 1244 3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 3000/3209 1/6/2026 $450,000.00 1730 1901 CUMBERLAND CT 1/8/2026 $240,000.00 1379 800 WAYLAND CT 1/8/2026 $474,900.00 1237 1121 DELL AVE 1/12/2026 $615,000.00 1917 3338 PACES FERRY AVE 1/14/2026 $1,250,000.00 3263 3769 PACES LOOKOUT CIR 1/14/2026 $1,830,000.00 4550 401 IONA ABBEY CT BLDG 6 1/16/2026 $400,000.00 2086 2831 IVANHOE LN 1/16/2026 $457,900.00 1510 273 AVENTINE LN 1/16/2026 $368,000.00 1572 2041 WHITE CYPRESS CT 1/16/2026 $680,000.00 3292 1104 HUNTINGTON TRACE DR 1/16/2026 $264,500.00 1292 4421 PARADISE CIR SE 1/16/2026 $1,700,000.00 4305 2605 CAMPHOR XING SE 1/20/2026 $544,000.00 1600 2621 CAMPHOR XING SE 1/20/2026 $610,000.00 1784 4204 NORBURY CT 1/21/2026 $710,000.00 3299 7004 PAT MELL PL 1/23/2026 $191,520.00 1320 2555 OAKBOURNE LN 1/23/2026 $480,000.00 2258 5114 FAWN TRL SE 1/23/2026 $356,200.00 1354 1576 WICKER WOOD PL SE 1/27/2026 $699,000.00 3851 1652 WEHUNT PL UNIT 26 1/27/2026 $474,900.00 1924 1748 HIGHLANDS VIEW DR BLDG 10 1/27/2026 $371,500.00 1534 4392 PACES POINT CIR 1/27/2026 $450,000.00 2248 1222 CREEKSIDE PL 1/28/2026 $467,000.00 2332 2425 ELMWOOD CIR 1/28/2026 $112,500.00 0 1036 DELL AVE 1/28/2026 $615,000.00 2300 3097 NICHOLS ST 1/28/2026 $500,000.00 2288 4690 VININGS CENTRAL RUN UNIT 92 1/29/2026 $120,000.00 1270 2604 CAMPHOR XING SE 1/30/2026 $530,000.00 0 4656 IVYGATE CIR 1/30/2026 $489,999.00 2240 2163 BERRYHILL CIR 1/30/2026 $469,000.00 1574

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.