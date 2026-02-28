January 2025 home sales in Cobb County’s Campbell High attendance zone

Photo of the home in the Campbell High School attendance zone that sold for the highest price in January 2026

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 28, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Campbell High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $1,830,000 for 3769 PACES LOOKOUT CIR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $120,000 for 4690 VININGS CENTRAL RUN UNIT 92 (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2510 GLENDALE CIR1/2/2026$562,000.002513
1201 CHURCH ST UNIT 12011/2/2026$328,000.00966
260 DIANE DR1/2/2026$439,000.001200
1230 POPLAR PT1/6/2026$270,000.001244
3621 VININGS SLP BLDG/UNIT 3000/32091/6/2026$450,000.001730
1901 CUMBERLAND CT1/8/2026$240,000.001379
800 WAYLAND CT1/8/2026$474,900.001237
1121 DELL AVE1/12/2026$615,000.001917
3338 PACES FERRY AVE1/14/2026$1,250,000.003263
3769 PACES LOOKOUT CIR1/14/2026$1,830,000.004550
401 IONA ABBEY CT BLDG 61/16/2026$400,000.002086
2831 IVANHOE LN1/16/2026$457,900.001510
273 AVENTINE LN1/16/2026$368,000.001572
2041 WHITE CYPRESS CT1/16/2026$680,000.003292
1104 HUNTINGTON TRACE DR1/16/2026$264,500.001292
4421 PARADISE CIR SE1/16/2026$1,700,000.004305
2605 CAMPHOR XING SE1/20/2026$544,000.001600
2621 CAMPHOR XING SE1/20/2026$610,000.001784
4204 NORBURY CT1/21/2026$710,000.003299
7004 PAT MELL PL1/23/2026$191,520.001320
2555 OAKBOURNE LN1/23/2026$480,000.002258
5114 FAWN TRL SE1/23/2026$356,200.001354
1576 WICKER WOOD PL SE1/27/2026$699,000.003851
1652 WEHUNT PL UNIT 261/27/2026$474,900.001924
1748 HIGHLANDS VIEW DR BLDG 101/27/2026$371,500.001534
4392 PACES POINT CIR1/27/2026$450,000.002248
1222 CREEKSIDE PL1/28/2026$467,000.002332
2425 ELMWOOD CIR1/28/2026$112,500.000
1036 DELL AVE1/28/2026$615,000.002300
3097 NICHOLS ST1/28/2026$500,000.002288
4690 VININGS CENTRAL RUN UNIT 921/29/2026$120,000.001270
2604 CAMPHOR XING SE1/30/2026$530,000.000
4656 IVYGATE CIR1/30/2026$489,999.002240
2163 BERRYHILL CIR1/30/2026$469,000.001574

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

