Kennesaw State’s Wellstar School of Nursing secures $700K scholarship endowment

[This article by Dave Shelles with photo by Darnell Wilburn Jr. first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

Honoring the memory of his late wife and son, Marietta resident Glenn Gray recently established the $700,000 Glenn and Virginia Gray Family Nursing Scholarship benefitting students in Kennesaw State University’s Wellstar School of Nursing.

The scholarship honors Gray’s wife, Ginny, who worked as a nurse and passed in 2017, and his son, Rick, who practiced oncology and passed in 2015.

“I wanted to do something meaningful to honor both of these individuals who meant so much to our family,” Gray said. “I’m grateful that my entire family joined me in this effort. It is a privilege to celebrate their memory and, hopefully, make a positive difference for someone in the future.”

Before retiring in 1990, Gray, 98, spent decades as chief test pilot at Lockheed-Martin, testing and delivering new airplanes around the world. He met his wife during their high school years in Charleston, S.C., where she began her nursing career just after World War II and practiced for decades. His son grew up in Marietta in a neighborhood of doctors before pursuing his own career in medicine, specializing in oncology because he felt he could make a difference in the lives of cancer patients.

Now, in honor of the medical providers in his family, Gray will have a chance to make a difference in the lives of future nurses.

“Philanthropy like this is transformational for our students and for the future of nursing,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “Mr. Gray’s extraordinary generosity honors his family’s legacy in the most meaningful way, and it will open doors for generations of aspiring nurses who are ready to make a difference in their communities.”

As the family’s contributions to healthcare span generations, the scholarship is poised to support the next. Wellstar School of Nursing interim director Rebecca Shabo said it will aid KSU’s role in addressing the state and regional nursing shortages. Since 2020, the Wellstar School of Nursing has more than doubled its enrollment to meet the demand.

“This gift helps the Wellstar School of Nursing graduate nurses that might not have been able to complete the program without this support,” said Shabo, also a professor of nursing. “The students will tell you that this gift means someone believes in them, someone is betting on them to succeed, someone is investing in their future.”

Wellstar College of Health and Human Services interim associate dean Cameron Greensmith added that Gray’s donation tracks with the growth of the nursing program, between the increases in staffing and the increases in enrollment in recent years.

“We now educate over 1,000 nursing students a year,” Greensmith said. “Many of these students carry significant financial need, and gifts such as this will make a meaningful and lasting impact, not just today but for years to come.”

– Story by Dave Shelles

Photos by Darnell Wilburn Jr.