Spring is the season of renewal and keepsake at South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson

While spring is the season of renewal, to which South Cobb Regional Library’s March schedule offers Bingocize, for adults and seniors to improve their overall health, it is also a time for spring cleaning. Cleaning at the start of the new season, for some, may mean adopting a mindset of personal growth in some fashion, be it through reading, exercise, or both; or resuming a New Year’s resolution. However, it also means physical cleaning—sometimes deep cleaning—of one’s home, office, or hangout. For many communities, it may mean sprucing up entire neighborhoods or collecting litter from streets.

In a way, spring cleaning is also a time of reflection, especially personal artifacts thought to have been lost are rediscovered in some crevice, behind some furnishing, or under an appliance; or some when little trinket of recognizable worth amazes on discovery. Such discoveries may be a reminder of the past year, or a past year. After a moment’s reminisce, what becomes of such “little things” that have affected reality, or personal history?

Why not add to the value of such mementos and store them in a personalized keepsake box?

In celebrating National Craft Month with Maker Madness week, South Cobb Library will host Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes, a guided craft program that encourages creativity and self-expression. This craft event will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, at 5:30 PM. The library welcomes tweens, teens, and adults to come and create a decorative keepsake box for their memories.

Here are some other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library for the new season:

Getting to Know Cobb: Presented by the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office,

Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 AM

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, March 12th at 4:30 PM

(The Parisby Ruth Reichl)

Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors, Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00 PM

The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders, Tuesday, March 31st at 6:00 PM

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 15, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 16, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library







March 17, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00









March 18, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime







March 19, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Stay and Play



15:00 Fire Investigator Storytime







March 20, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





15:30 Paws to Read: Read to Koda







March 21, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





11:00 Saturday Storytime









MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 22, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 23, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library



10:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







March 24, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Time



13:00 Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors







March 25, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime



17:00 South Cobb Study Café



17:30 Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes







March 26, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00









March 27, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00









March 28, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00











MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT March 29, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









March 30, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:00 AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library



10:30 Family Sing and Dance Along







March 31, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Time



18:00 The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders









This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/24; 02/27.