Spring is the season of renewal and keepsake at South Cobb Regional Library

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 28, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

While spring is the season of renewal, to which South Cobb Regional Library’s March schedule offers Bingocize, for adults and seniors to improve their overall health, it is also a time for spring cleaning. Cleaning at the start of the new season, for some, may mean adopting a mindset of personal growth in some fashion, be it through reading, exercise, or both; or resuming a New Year’s resolution. However, it also means physical cleaning—sometimes deep cleaning—of one’s home, office, or hangout. For many communities, it may mean sprucing up entire neighborhoods or collecting litter from streets.

In a way, spring cleaning is also a time of reflection, especially personal artifacts thought to have been lost are rediscovered in some crevice, behind some furnishing, or under an appliance; or some when little trinket of recognizable worth amazes on discovery. Such discoveries may be a reminder of the past year, or a past year. After a moment’s reminisce, what becomes of such “little things” that have affected reality, or personal history?

Why not add to the value of such mementos and store them in a personalized keepsake box?

In celebrating National Craft Month with Maker Madness week, South Cobb Library will host Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes, a guided craft program that encourages creativity and self-expression. This craft event will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, at 5:30 PM. The library welcomes tweens, teens, and adults to come and create a decorative keepsake box for their memories.

Here are some other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library for the new season:

  • Getting to Know Cobb: Presented by the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office,

Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 AM

  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, March 12th at 4:30 PM

(The Parisby Ruth Reichl)

  • Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors, Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00 PM
  • The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders, Tuesday, March 31st at 6:00 PM

Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

MARCH 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along


16:00Let’s Go Camping! (with Discovery Stage)




March 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


10:30Getting to Know Cobb: Presented by the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office




March 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


17:00Adult Art Night


18:30Evening Storytime




March 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play


15:00Word Basics


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




March 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00Lego Build




March 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


14:00American Red Cross Blood Drive




March 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club


15:30Bingocize




March 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


12:30Fiber Arts Circle


16:30The Last Word Book Discussion (The Parisby Ruth Reichl)




March 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library




March 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00




March 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime




March 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play


15:00Fire Investigator Storytime




March 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




March 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Saturday Storytime




MARCH 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




March 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


13:00Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors




March 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


17:00South Cobb Study Café


17:30Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes




March 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00




March 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00




March 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00




MARCH 2026

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
March 29, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00




March 30, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




March 31, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time


18:00The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders




This schedule was compiled as of: 02/16/2026; 02/18; 02/24; 02/27.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

