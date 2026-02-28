Spring is the season of renewal and keepsake at South Cobb Regional Library

By Kelly Johnson
While spring is the season of renewal, to which South Cobb Regional Library’s March schedule offers Bingocize, for adults and seniors to improve their overall health, it is also a time for spring cleaning. Cleaning at the start of the new season, for some, may mean adopting a mindset of personal growth in some fashion, be it through reading, exercise, or both; or resuming a New Year’s resolution. However, it also means physical cleaning—sometimes deep cleaning—of one’s home, office, or hangout. For many communities, it may mean sprucing up entire neighborhoods or collecting litter from streets.
In a way, spring cleaning is also a time of reflection, especially personal artifacts thought to have been lost are rediscovered in some crevice, behind some furnishing, or under an appliance; or some when little trinket of recognizable worth amazes on discovery. Such discoveries may be a reminder of the past year, or a past year. After a moment’s reminisce, what becomes of such “little things” that have affected reality, or personal history?
Why not add to the value of such mementos and store them in a personalized keepsake box?
In celebrating National Craft Month with Maker Madness week, South Cobb Library will host Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes, a guided craft program that encourages creativity and self-expression. This craft event will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, at 5:30 PM. The library welcomes tweens, teens, and adults to come and create a decorative keepsake box for their memories.
Here are some other events scheduled at South Cobb Regional Library for the new season:
- Getting to Know Cobb: Presented by the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office,
Tuesday, March 3rd at 10:30 AM
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, March 12th at 4:30 PM
(The Parisby Ruth Reichl)
- Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors, Tuesday, March 24th at 1:00 PM
- The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders, Tuesday, March 31st at 6:00 PM
Contact South Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its March schedule.
South Cobb Regional Library is located at:
805 Clay Road
Mableton, Georgia 30126
+1 678 398 5828
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
MARCH 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|16:00
|Let’s Go Camping! (with Discovery Stage)
|March 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|10:30
|Getting to Know Cobb: Presented by the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s Office
|March 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|Adult Art Night
|18:30
|Evening Storytime
|March 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|15:00
|Word Basics
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|March 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00
|Lego Build
|March 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|14:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|March 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|15:30
|Bingocize
|March 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:30
|Fiber Arts Circle
|16:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (The Parisby Ruth Reichl)
|March 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|March 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|March 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|15:00
|Fire Investigator Storytime
|March 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|March 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Saturday Storytime
MARCH 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|March 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|13:00
|Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity for Seniors
|March 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|South Cobb Study Café
|17:30
|Maker Madness: Keepsake Boxes
|March 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
MARCH 2026
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|March 29, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|March 30, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|March 31, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|18:00
|The Georgia Room presents: The Corpsewood Manor Murders
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
