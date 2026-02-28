Senior Citizens Council of Cobb to cohost “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”

The Senior Citizens Council of Cobb County and the Alzheimer’s Association will cohost an event, “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s”

It will be held Friday, March 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont RD, NE, Marietta, 30066.

The special headline speaker will be Zarine Bacon Harris, Alzheimer’s Association Community Educator. She will give valuable first-hand information including the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s.

The event is free and open to all ages but persons need to preregister to secure a seat.

Seniors can register at the link or QR code on the flyer below or go to our website www.seniorsofcobb.org where the seminar is listed under our Meetings and Events tab.