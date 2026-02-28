This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

TOPICS:
Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 28, 2026

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, March 2, and continues through Saturday, March 7:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes 
I-285 Northbound 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 79 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
I-285 Southbound 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 79 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 711 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday,  March 2  Thursday,  March 510:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
I-20 Westbound 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Friday,       March 69 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayDouble, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Friday,       March 611 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayPacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday,  March 2Friday ,      March 611 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday,  March 2  Thursday,  March 510:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily 
Ramp from I-285 southbound to I-20 westbound at Fairburn Road overpassSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Friday ,      March 69 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly 
I-20 Eastbound 
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 79 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
Other Locations 
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive        Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Saturday,   March 78 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive SB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday,  March 2Friday,       March 68 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly		 
ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS
I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure
Overnight closure and detour
Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will exit onto I-285 southbound (Exit 51A), continue to SR 139/Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9), and enter I-285 northbound		Friday,     March 13Saturday, March 149 p.m. until 5 a.m.
Overnight

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Be the first to comment on "This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.