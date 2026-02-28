What Happened in Cobb County the Week Ending Fri, Feb 27? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, February 27, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. Next weekend a city in Cobb County will hold its annual festival celebrating what is often called "geek culture" (video games, board games, comics, graphic novels, science fiction and fantasy). What is that city? Mableton Acworth Marietta Smyrna 2. Nearly 20 people have been arrested so far after a "takeover" event organized mostly by teens on social media, but including some adults. What was the primary location of this "takeover"? The Battery Atlanta Six Flags Over Georgia Marietta Square Town Center Mall 3. The former president of an educational institution in Cobb County died this past week. What was the school the person headed? Kennesaw State University Life University Chattahoochee Tech Whitefield Academy 4. In community environmental news this week, there was a ceremonial planting of the Georgia native willow oak tree in Thompson Park. The willow oak is the official tree of what Cobb County city? Kennesaw Powder Springs Marietta Mableton 5. Marietta announced a schedule of public input meetings for a project list for the proceeds from a particular type of tax. What is that tax? SPLOST VAT State Income Tax City Property Tax Loading... Loading...



