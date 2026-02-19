Kennesaw Mountain High School Zone Home Sales for December 2025

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date of sale.
Highest sale price in December 2025 was $1,083,000 for 3142 SHUMARD WAY (see photo below):
Lowest sales price in December 2025 was $200,000 for 1406 SYCAMORE DR (see photo below)
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|2470 ANDERSON ESTATES CT
|12/1/2025
|$740,000.00
|3541
|1511 DOLCETTO TRCE UNIT 1
|12/1/2025
|$332,000.00
|1978
|1553 VALLEY RESERVE CT
|12/5/2025
|$998,000.00
|3397
|1736 STANWOOD DR
|12/5/2025
|$265,000.00
|1410
|2171 SHILLINGS CHASE DR
|12/5/2025
|$357,500.00
|1816
|2901 STILESBORO RIDGE WAY
|12/8/2025
|$492,500.00
|3062
|1488 MOUNTAIN RSRV
|12/9/2025
|$776,000.00
|2956
|1406 SYCAMORE DR
|12/10/2025
|$200,000.00
|1296
|2441 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD
|12/10/2025
|$312,500.00
|1407
|2460 DUE WEST CIR
|12/10/2025
|$695,000.00
|2866
|2678 CATAWBA DR
|12/10/2025
|$545,000.00
|2294
|1360 RAVEN ROCK TRL
|12/11/2025
|$335,000.00
|1350
|1723 TAYNTON CIR
|12/11/2025
|$340,000.00
|1436
|2611 BURNT HICKORY RD
|12/12/2025
|$500,000.00
|2397
|1988 WESTOVER LN NW
|12/12/2025
|$513,900.00
|2836
|1429 FEROCITY RIDGE WAY UNIT 12
|12/12/2025
|$412,000.00
|1724
|2883 OBSERVATION PT
|12/12/2025
|$580,000.00
|3244
|2372 BATTLE FOREST DR
|12/12/2025
|$635,000.00
|3132
|2412 ROSAPENNA LN
|12/15/2025
|$865,000.00
|4132
|2814 TANNER LAKE TRL
|12/15/2025
|$672,000.00
|4257
|2697 CATAWBA DR
|12/15/2025
|$424,850.00
|2601
|3142 SHUMARD WAY
|12/17/2025
|$1,083,000.00
|4391
|6060 STEEL WOOD DR
|12/17/2025
|$310,000.00
|1298
|2272 ELLIE WAY
|12/17/2025
|$784,793.00
|0
|2507 BLAYDON PTE
|12/17/2025
|$529,900.00
|2511
|3221 DANLOW CT
|12/18/2025
|$780,000.00
|0
|2283 ELLIE WAY
|12/18/2025
|$803,437.00
|0
|2303 ST DAVIDS SQ UNIT 13
|12/18/2025
|$725,000.00
|3192
|1135 WEIGHHOUSE PL
|12/19/2025
|$730,000.00
|3838
|510 TOWNESIDE LN
|12/19/2025
|$700,000.00
|4265
|2305 DANLOW CT
|12/19/2025
|$840,005.00
|0
|4060 SUMIT WOOD DR
|12/19/2025
|$360,000.00
|1248
|2155 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 11
|12/19/2025
|$255,000.00
|1288
|3025 KALEY DR
|12/22/2025
|$415,000.00
|1980
|1791 WATERSIDE DR UNIT 7
|12/23/2025
|$339,000.00
|1996
|2760 GRANITE WAY
|12/23/2025
|$360,000.00
|1248
|1461 WINTERFIELD CT UNIT 10
|12/23/2025
|$770,000.00
|3256
|2769 GENERAL HOOKER TRL
|12/30/2025
|$320,000.00
|1458
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.
Be the first to comment on "Kennesaw Mountain High School Zone Home Sales for December 2025"