Kennesaw Mountain High School Zone Home Sales for December 2025

3142 Shumard Way in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone, highest December 2025 home sale at $1,083,000

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in  December 2025 was $1,083,000 for 3142 SHUMARD WAY (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in  December 2025 was $200,000 for 1406 SYCAMORE DR  (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2470 ANDERSON ESTATES CT12/1/2025$740,000.003541
1511 DOLCETTO TRCE UNIT 112/1/2025$332,000.001978
1553 VALLEY RESERVE CT12/5/2025$998,000.003397
1736 STANWOOD DR12/5/2025$265,000.001410
2171 SHILLINGS CHASE DR12/5/2025$357,500.001816
2901 STILESBORO RIDGE WAY12/8/2025$492,500.003062
1488 MOUNTAIN RSRV12/9/2025$776,000.002956
1406 SYCAMORE DR12/10/2025$200,000.001296
2441 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD12/10/2025$312,500.001407
2460 DUE WEST CIR12/10/2025$695,000.002866
2678 CATAWBA DR12/10/2025$545,000.002294
1360 RAVEN ROCK TRL12/11/2025$335,000.001350
1723 TAYNTON CIR12/11/2025$340,000.001436
2611 BURNT HICKORY RD12/12/2025$500,000.002397
1988 WESTOVER LN NW12/12/2025$513,900.002836
1429 FEROCITY RIDGE WAY UNIT 1212/12/2025$412,000.001724
2883 OBSERVATION PT12/12/2025$580,000.003244
2372 BATTLE FOREST DR12/12/2025$635,000.003132
2412 ROSAPENNA LN12/15/2025$865,000.004132
2814 TANNER LAKE TRL12/15/2025$672,000.004257
2697 CATAWBA DR12/15/2025$424,850.002601
3142 SHUMARD WAY12/17/2025$1,083,000.004391
6060 STEEL WOOD DR12/17/2025$310,000.001298
2272 ELLIE WAY12/17/2025$784,793.000
2507 BLAYDON PTE12/17/2025$529,900.002511
3221 DANLOW CT12/18/2025$780,000.000
2283 ELLIE WAY12/18/2025$803,437.000
2303 ST DAVIDS SQ UNIT 1312/18/2025$725,000.003192
1135 WEIGHHOUSE PL12/19/2025$730,000.003838
510 TOWNESIDE LN12/19/2025$700,000.004265
2305 DANLOW CT12/19/2025$840,005.000
4060 SUMIT WOOD DR12/19/2025$360,000.001248
2155 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 1112/19/2025$255,000.001288
3025 KALEY DR12/22/2025$415,000.001980
1791 WATERSIDE DR UNIT 712/23/2025$339,000.001996
2760 GRANITE WAY12/23/2025$360,000.001248
1461 WINTERFIELD CT UNIT 1012/23/2025$770,000.003256
2769 GENERAL HOOKER TRL12/30/2025$320,000.001458

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

