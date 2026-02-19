Kennesaw Mountain High School Zone Home Sales for December 2025

These prices for December 2025 home sales in the Kennesaw Mountain High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

Highest sale price in December 2025 was $1,083,000 for 3142 SHUMARD WAY (see photo below):

Lowest sales price in December 2025 was $200,000 for 1406 SYCAMORE DR (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2470 ANDERSON ESTATES CT 12/1/2025 $740,000.00 3541 1511 DOLCETTO TRCE UNIT 1 12/1/2025 $332,000.00 1978 1553 VALLEY RESERVE CT 12/5/2025 $998,000.00 3397 1736 STANWOOD DR 12/5/2025 $265,000.00 1410 2171 SHILLINGS CHASE DR 12/5/2025 $357,500.00 1816 2901 STILESBORO RIDGE WAY 12/8/2025 $492,500.00 3062 1488 MOUNTAIN RSRV 12/9/2025 $776,000.00 2956 1406 SYCAMORE DR 12/10/2025 $200,000.00 1296 2441 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD 12/10/2025 $312,500.00 1407 2460 DUE WEST CIR 12/10/2025 $695,000.00 2866 2678 CATAWBA DR 12/10/2025 $545,000.00 2294 1360 RAVEN ROCK TRL 12/11/2025 $335,000.00 1350 1723 TAYNTON CIR 12/11/2025 $340,000.00 1436 2611 BURNT HICKORY RD 12/12/2025 $500,000.00 2397 1988 WESTOVER LN NW 12/12/2025 $513,900.00 2836 1429 FEROCITY RIDGE WAY UNIT 12 12/12/2025 $412,000.00 1724 2883 OBSERVATION PT 12/12/2025 $580,000.00 3244 2372 BATTLE FOREST DR 12/12/2025 $635,000.00 3132 2412 ROSAPENNA LN 12/15/2025 $865,000.00 4132 2814 TANNER LAKE TRL 12/15/2025 $672,000.00 4257 2697 CATAWBA DR 12/15/2025 $424,850.00 2601 3142 SHUMARD WAY 12/17/2025 $1,083,000.00 4391 6060 STEEL WOOD DR 12/17/2025 $310,000.00 1298 2272 ELLIE WAY 12/17/2025 $784,793.00 0 2507 BLAYDON PTE 12/17/2025 $529,900.00 2511 3221 DANLOW CT 12/18/2025 $780,000.00 0 2283 ELLIE WAY 12/18/2025 $803,437.00 0 2303 ST DAVIDS SQ UNIT 13 12/18/2025 $725,000.00 3192 1135 WEIGHHOUSE PL 12/19/2025 $730,000.00 3838 510 TOWNESIDE LN 12/19/2025 $700,000.00 4265 2305 DANLOW CT 12/19/2025 $840,005.00 0 4060 SUMIT WOOD DR 12/19/2025 $360,000.00 1248 2155 DEL LAGO CIR UNIT 11 12/19/2025 $255,000.00 1288 3025 KALEY DR 12/22/2025 $415,000.00 1980 1791 WATERSIDE DR UNIT 7 12/23/2025 $339,000.00 1996 2760 GRANITE WAY 12/23/2025 $360,000.00 1248 1461 WINTERFIELD CT UNIT 10 12/23/2025 $770,000.00 3256 2769 GENERAL HOOKER TRL 12/30/2025 $320,000.00 1458

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.