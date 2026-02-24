Lockheed Martin Awarded Foreign Military Sale Contract for C-130J Training Systems for Royal Australian Air Force

According to a company press release, Lockheed Martin has been awarded a foreign military sale contract through Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to deliver C-130J training devices and upgrades to the Royal Australian Air Force.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2029 and will include two Weapon Systems Trainers, an Enhanced Integrated Cockpit Systems Trainer, a Loadmaster Part-Task Trainer, and upgrades to the Royal Australian Air Force’s Virtual Simulation and Virtual Maintenance Trainers.

“We’re honored to continue our long-standing partnership with the Royal Australian Air Force to enhance and expand their training capabilities,” said Todd Morar, vice president of Air and Commercial Systems at Lockheed Martin. “As the original equipment manufacturer of the C-130J, our knowledge of the aircraft and its operational flight program enable us to provide the most authentic, mission-ready training tools available, preparing Australian aircrews to master the aircraft on day one.”

According to Lockheed Martin, the new training devices include graphics, motion cueing and cockpit replication designed to mirror the operational C-130J. The devices are intended to align with the Royal Australian Air Force’s planned C-130J-30 acquisitions.

Peter Ashworth, director of Global Training Systems for Lockheed Martin Australia, said the company’s focus is on preparing a mission-ready future force through advanced technologies.

“Our focus is preparing a mission-ready future force through the use of advanced technologies that reduce risk, cost and timelines, while improving capability to give Defence an operational edge.”

“Lockheed Martin Australia looks forward to supporting the Royal Australian Air Force with its C-130J training requirements to ensure RAAF personnel are equipped with the critical skills needed to achieve the mission.”

The Royal Australian Air Force has operated C-130 aircraft since 1958 and currently flies 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft. Under a 2022 Foreign Military Sale agreement, the United States approved the sale of up to 24 additional C-130J-30 airlifters to Australia. In July 2023, Australia exercised that option, acquiring 20 new C-130J-30 aircraft to replace and augment its fleet.

The first of the newly acquired aircraft is expected to arrive in 2028. The aircraft will expand the Royal Australian Air Force’s tactical airlift capability and support No. 37 Squadron at RAAF Base Richmond.

Lockheed Martin states that the C-130J Super Hercules serves 28 operators in 25 nations. More than 560 C-130J aircraft have been delivered and certified by more than 20 airworthiness authorities, with the global fleet surpassing 3 million flight hours, according to Lockheed Martin.