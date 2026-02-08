Low humidity raises fire risk across north and central Georgia Sunday afternoon and evening

High fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening across north and central Georgia as very low relative humidities combine with dry fuels and light winds, increasing the risk for rapid fire spread.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for north and central Georgia for Sunday February 8.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING



FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES… Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for



4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be



southeast to southwest (and variable at times) at 3 to 7 mph.



With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities



whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,



use extreme caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

