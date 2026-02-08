Low humidity raises fire risk across north and central Georgia Sunday afternoon and evening

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 8, 2026

High fire danger conditions are expected this afternoon into the evening across north and central Georgia as very low relative humidities combine with dry fuels and light winds, increasing the risk for rapid fire spread.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for north and central Georgia for Sunday February 8.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined,  follow this link.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES…

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for

4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be

southeast to southwest (and variable at times) at 3 to 7 mph.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities

whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,

use extreme caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

