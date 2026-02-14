What Happened in Cobb County This Week? Take the Quiz and Find Out

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, February 13, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

If you want a daily dose of the quiz, subscribe to the Courier’s newsletter by following this link. It’s free, and you get a list of our latest headlines, plus the daily version of this quiz.

Have fun!

1. Kennesaw State University announced a new degree program in a cutting-edge technology. What is that technology? Virtual reality Space exploration Artificial intelligence Nanotechnology 2. Protestors gathered at a large Cobb County company to protest ICE activities. What was the company? The Home Depot Lockheed Martin Six Flags Over Georgia Wellstar Health Systems 3. A company in Cobb County announced that it was hiring thousands of workers for its 2026 season. What is that company? Waffle House Wellstar Health Systems Lockheed Martin Six Flags Over Georgia 4. The Georgia Secretary of State has been warning of a crime particulary relevant to today's holiday. What is that crime? Armed robberies Burglaries Romance scams Art Theft 5. There has been some controversy over a feature added to some local grocery stores. What is that feature? Beer dispensers Gambling machines Roller coasters Tattoo parlors Loading... Loading...



