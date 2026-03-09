Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, March 9, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Monday, March 9, 2026, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to areas of fog that are likely tonight into Monday morning. Some fog will be dense, with visibility as low as one quarter mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across much of north and central Georgia until 11 a.m Monday.

A line of thunderstorms is also expected late this afternoon across western Georgia. Isolated portions of this line could produce damaging winds, frequent lightning and small hail.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:21 am, 59 °F L: 57 ° H: 61 ° Feels like 59 °F ° mist Humidity: 97 % Pressure: 1020 mb 6 mph W Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 2 mi Sunrise: 7:56 am Sunset: 7:40 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A chance of showers before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m and 5 a.m, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m, then a chance of showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 78.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”