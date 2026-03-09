Georgia gasoline prices surge by 44 cents, driven by the Iran war

Georgia gasoline prices continue to surge, driven by the Iran war. Crude oil prices passed $100 per barrel overnight,, and stands at 101.82 at the moment of this writing,signaling that gasoline prices will likely continue to rise.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose by 44 cents as of this morning reaching an average cost of $3.22 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations rose by three cents, reaching an average of 42 cents per kilowatt hour, both nationally and in Georgia.

“As tensions in the Middle East continue to limit oil flow, gas prices remain on the upswing,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “With supply routes disrupted and global markets reacting to ongoing uncertainty, AAA advises drivers to take advantage of every opportunity to save at the pump.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.28, about five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”