Man Dies After Shooting at Powder Springs Park, Police Investigating

A 30-year-old man died of gunshot wounds suffered yesterday evening in Powder Springs Park.

A public information release from the City of Powder Springs described the incident as follows:

On March 8, 2026, at approximately 9:22 p.m. (2122 hours), officers with the Powder Springs Police Department were dispatched to Powder Springs Park, located at 4100 Lewis Ext., Powder Springs, Georgia, in reference to a report of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest. Officers immediately rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was transported for medical treatment. At approximately 10:01 p.m. (2201 hours), the department was notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the victim was withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The suspected shooter has been identified as a woman. although police say that no known relationship between the individuals has been established.

No arrest has been made as of the time of the public information release, and the investigation continues. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Police ask that anyone with relevant information about the incident contact Detective Curtis McClendon with the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616.