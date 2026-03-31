Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, with a high near 82 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that are possible this afternoon.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:41 am, 61 °F L: 58 ° H: 63 ° Feels like 61 °F ° broken clouds Humidity: 83 % Pressure: 1025 mb 5 mph SSW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 75% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:26 am Sunset: 7:57 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2026-02-01 37 16 26.5 -19.3 T 2026-02-02 52 21 36.5 -9.5 0 2026-02-03 60 35 47.5 1.3 0.01 2026-02-04 57 38 47.5 1.2 0.04 2026-02-05 45 33 39 -7.5 0 2026-02-06 65 30 47.5 0.8 0 2026-02-07 55 36 45.5 -1.4 0 2026-02-08 61 30 45.5 -1.6 0 2026-02-09 68 40 54 6.7 0 2026-02-10 70 47 58.5 11 0 2026-02-11 65 48 56.5 8.8 0.04 2026-02-12 65 39 52 4.1 0 2026-02-13 63 43 53 4.9 0 2026-02-14 62 38 50 1.7 T 2026-02-15 60 47 53.5 5 0.86 2026-02-16 69 48 58.5 9.7 0 2026-02-17 69 44 56.5 7.5 0 2026-02-18 69 52 60.5 11.3 T 2026-02-19 79 60 69.5 20 0 2026-02-20 80 64 72 22.3 0.01 2026-02-21 66 54 60 10 0.39 2026-02-22 58 32 45 -5.2 T 2026-02-23 40 28 34 -16.4 0 2026-02-24 54 24 39 -11.7 0 2026-02-25 63 41 52 1.1 0 2026-02-26 64 59 61.5 10.3 0.37 2026-02-27 M M M M M 2026-02-28 71 51 61 9.3 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”