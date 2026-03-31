National gas price average tops $4 per gallon

Georgia and Cobb County prices remain lower due to tax suspension

By Larry Felton Johnson

According to the AAA fuel price webpage, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline slightly exceeded $4 per gallon this morning. This is more than a $1 rise in prices since last month, before the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran.

In response to the attack, Iran closed off the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow choke point into the Persian Gulf, sending oil prices into a continuing steep increase.

Oil prices this morning stand at just over $103 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, and over $114 for Brent Crude.

Brent is the main international benchmark for the oil market

The fact that it is running about $10–$12 higher than WTI suggests ongoing global supply stress, since Brent is more directly tied to seaborne oil markets affected by international disruptions like the current war.

Georgia gasoline prices are moderated by the suspension of the state’s fuel tax, and stand at an average of $3.625 as of this morning. Cobb County’s average is slightly higher at about $3.65.

To read about the effects of Georgia’s fuel tax suspension, both on gasoline prices and on state revenue, follow this link.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump has indicated to his staff a willingness to quit the war without an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to that article, opening the Strait by force would require an extended U.S. military presence beyond what the administration currently supports.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

Why oil prices are rising sharply during the Iran conflict

Oil prices have surged since the escalation of attacks involving Iran in early March 2026, with Brent crude oil rising from roughly $80–$90 per barrel to more than $110, and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) climbing from the mid-$70s–$80s to just over $100.

That represents an increase of roughly 50% or more in a matter of weeks, one of the fastest oil price spikes in years. According to reporting by Reuters and MarketWatch, the surge is tied directly to fears that the conflict could disrupt global oil supplies.

What’s driving the increase?

The biggest concern is the potential disruption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that carries about 20% of the world’s oil supply. Any threat to that route can quickly push prices higher.

Markets are also reacting to broader instability in the region, including the possibility of expanded military conflict, damage to oil infrastructure, or sanctions affecting production and exports.

What it means for consumers

Higher crude oil prices typically lead to higher gasoline and diesel prices, though the exact impact depends on refining capacity, distribution costs, and government policies such as fuel tax suspensions.

Businesses that rely on transportation—such as trucking, airlines, and delivery services—may also face rising costs, which can contribute to broader inflation.

What to watch

Strait of Hormuz shipping: Any disruption or threat to tanker traffic could push prices higher very quickly.

Any disruption or threat to tanker traffic could push prices higher very quickly. Escalation or de-escalation: Military developments involving Iran and neighboring countries will heavily influence market sentiment.

Military developments involving Iran and neighboring countries will heavily influence market sentiment. OPEC+ decisions: Production increases could help stabilize prices, while cuts could add further upward pressure.

Production increases could help stabilize prices, while cuts could add further upward pressure. U.S. production response: Higher prices may encourage increased domestic drilling, which could ease supply concerns over time.

Higher prices may encourage increased domestic drilling, which could ease supply concerns over time. Gasoline prices locally: Watch how quickly higher crude prices translate into higher prices at the pump in Georgia.

Bottom line

The recent spike in oil prices reflects a market reacting to risk rather than actual supply loss—at least for now. But as long as tensions remain high in the region, prices are likely to stay volatile and could move even higher if the conflict disrupts production or shipping routes.